JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Final Answer Key, Result To Be Out Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 Session 2 Final Answer Key and Results are expected to be released by National Testing Agency shortly on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The final answer key is likely to be released within one or two days, according to the most recent reports, however, the NTA has not yet announced a release date.

The provisional answer key, which was released on April 19, had a deadline of April 21 for raising objections. A panel composed of subject specialists will cross-reference and verify the candidates’ objections. If the objection proves to be valid, the JEE Main final answer key 2023 will be updated and applied to each candidate’s response appropriately.

The acceptance or rejection of the objections put forward by those who have expressed opposition will not be communicated to them. The JEE Main marking scheme states that each accurate response will receive four points, while each incorrect response will get a deduction of one point. JEE Main 2023 percentile results are based on how well the candidates performed on the exam. For each session, the scores will be transformed into a scale from 100 to 0.

JEE Main 2023 session 2 Result: How to check

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in, the JEE Main official website.

Step 2: Select the “JEE Mains 2023 session 2 result" link from the homepage.

Step 3: After providing the required login credentials , click “Submit."

Step 4: The JEE Main 2023 result will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result after reviewing it.

Step 6: Take a printout of the JEE Main session 2 results for your records.

The toppers list will be released shortly as the results are released. Those who make it to the top 2.5 lakh positions in JEE Main will be qualified to take the IIT entrance exam — JEE Advanced which will take place on June 4 pursuant to the schedule.

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 was administered by NTA on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15 of 2023 in two shifts, one in the morning from 9 AM to 12 PM and the other in the afternoon from 3 PM to 6 PM. The exam was held for Paper 1 - B.E/B.Tech and Papers 2A and 2B - B.Planning/B.Arch programmes. This year, approximately 9.4 lakh students took the JEE Main 2023 Session 2.

