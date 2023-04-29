JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result Declared: 43 Candidates Score 100 Percentile, Check Toppers List

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2023 session 2 results today. 43 candidates who appeared in the JEE Main 2020 have received a 100 NTA Score in the entrance examination. Candidates who took the exam can check and download the result by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, using their application number.

Along with the results, the final answer key, toppers list, All India Rank list, cut-off, percentile and other information is also be released on the official website of NTA JEE.

Singaraju Venkat Koundinya, a student of Telangana has the highest number of 100 percentile scorers, followed by Kallakuri Sainadh Srimanth of Andhra Pradesh, Ishan Khandelwal of Rajasthan, Deshank Pratap Singh and Nipun Goel of Uttar Pradesh.

JEE MAIN 2023 SESSION 2: MERIT LIST

Rank 1: Singaraju Venkat Koundinya from Telangana scored 100 marks

Rank 2: Kallakuri Sainadh Srimanth from Andhra Pradesh scored 100 marks

Rank 3: Ishan Khandelwal from Rajasthan scored 100 marks

Rank 4: Deshank Pratap Singh from Uttar Pradesh scored 100 marks

Rank 5: Nipun Goel from Uttar Pradesh scored 100 marks

Rank 6: Allam Sujay from Telangana scored 100 marks

Rank 7: Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Telangana scored 100 marks

Rank 8: Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary from Telangana scored 100 marks

Rank 9: Suthar Harshul Sanjaybhai from Gujarat scored 100 marks

Rank 10: Abhineet Majety from Telangana scored 100 marks

The JEE Main 2023 session 2 was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, with April 13 and 15 is retained as reserve dates. Paper 1 (BE, BTech), Paper 2A (BArch), and Paper 2B (BPlanning) were administered during session 2. The JEE Main marking scheme states that each accurate response will receive four points, while each incorrect response will have one point deducted.

In addition to English, the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 was also offered in Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Those who pass the JEE Main 2023 test will be eligible to take the JEE Advanced 2023 exam scheduled to take place on June 4.

The results of the first JEE Main 2023 will determine admission to undergraduate engineering courses like BE and BTech at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). To be considered for admission to various IITs, applicants must have qualified for JEE Main and have been placed in the top 2.5 lakh.

The provisional answer key of JEE Main 2023 session 2 was made available on April 19. Following this, candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections to the provisional answer key. A non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged was charged as a processing fee. A panel of subject matter experts will cross-reference and verify the candidates’ objections. If the objection is found to be legitimate, the JEE Main final answer key 2023 will be revised and marks will be correctly given to each candidate’s response. The final answer key will also be declared along with the result.

