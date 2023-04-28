JEE Main Result Live: NTA Declares Session 2 Results, Know Cut off, Toppers List

Saumitra Garg is the only candidate from Uttar Pradesh to have secured 100 percentile in JEE Main 2022 Session 1. He is now aiming to crack the IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced. The 19-year-old has also cleared KVPY – the entrance exam for IISc Bangalore. The teenager calls the JEE Main an easy exam. He said that he managed to get the 100 percentile score in the engineering entrance without much preparation.

“I did not focus on JEE Main. I have been preparing for the IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced for the past two years. There are only a few chapters which are different in JEE Main and Advanced. Since Advance is a better difficulty exam, clearing concepts for it helped me automatically prepare for Main. I did not focus much on it as my main aim has always been getting a seat in an IIT," he told News18.com.