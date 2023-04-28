Trends :JEE Main Result 2023PSEB Class 8 ResultAP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter Result
Home » education-career » JEE Main Result Live: NTA Declares Session 2 Results, Know Cut off, Toppers List

JEE Main Result Live: NTA Declares Session 2 Results, Know Cut off, Toppers List

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result LIVE: The result can be checked at jeemain.nta.nic.in using the application number mentioned on the admit card. NTA dropped a total of 10 questions in the final answer key

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 19:25 IST

New Delhi, India

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination – Main or JEE Main 2023 session 2 results on April 29. 43 candidates who appeared in the JEE Main 2020 have received a 100 NTA Score in the entrance examination. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check and download the result by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.

Apr 29, 2023 18:03 IST

JEE MAIN 2023 SESSION 2 RESULTS

This year 43 students have scored 100 marks in the JEE Main 2023 entrance examination.

Apr 29, 2023 18:03 IST

JEE MAIN 2023 SESSION 2 TOPPERS

Rank 1: Singaraju Venkat Koundinya from Telangana scored 100 marks

Rank 2: Kallakuri Sainadh Srimanth from Andhra Pradesh scored 100 marks

Rank 3: Ishan Khandelwal from Rajasthan scored 100 marks

Rank 4: Deshank Pratap Singh from Uttar Pradesh scored 100 marks

Rank 5: Nipun Goel from Uttar Pradesh scored 100 marks

Apr 29, 2023 16:14 IST

JEE Main 2023 Result: Topper List Releasing Soon

JEE Main 2023 results are out. The toppers list, cut-offs, and percentile will be released by NTA soon.

Apr 29, 2023 15:14 IST

JEE Main 2023 Result: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Congratulates Delhi Govt School Student for Scoring 100 Percenctile

The CM tweeted “Delhi Govt school student, Asteek Narayan has scored a 100 percentile score in JEE Mains. So proud of you Asteek."

Apr 29, 2023 14:47 IST

JEE Main 2023 Result: JEE Advanced Eligibility Criteria

Top 2,50,000 successful candidates in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) 2023 will be eligible for JEE (Advanced) examination.

Apr 29, 2023 13:00 IST

JEE Main 2023 Result: How to Calculate JEE Percentile?

Percentile Score = 100 x (No. of students who secured a score equal to or less than the student) / (Total number of students who appeared in that session of a particular exam)

Apr 29, 2023 11:53 IST

JEE Main 2023 Result: How to Download Final Answer Key

Step 1: Candidates are required to visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the notification link that reads “JEE – 2023 Session 2 Final Answer Key"

Step 3: A pdf will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the answer key and download it for future reference

Apr 29, 2023 11:06 IST

JEE Main 2023 Result: Final Answer Key Released

JEE Final Answer Key 2023 for Session 2 has been released.

Apr 29, 2023 10:44 IST

JEE Main 2023 Result: JEE Advanced Cut Off

General: 90.7788642

OBC: 73.6114227

EWS: 75.6229025

SC: 51.9776027

ST: 37.2348772

PwD: 0.0013527

Apr 29, 2023 10:34 IST

JEE Main 2023 Result: Last Year Cut Off

General: 88.4121383

OBC: 67.0090297

EWS: 63.1114141

SC: 43.0820954

ST: 26.7771328

PwD: 0.0031029

Apr 29, 2023 10:13 IST

JEE Main Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the “JEE Mains 2023 session 2 result" link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary credentials and then press “Submit."

Step 4: A new window will display the JEE Main 2023 results.

Step 5: After reviewing the result, download it.

Step 6: Take a printout of your JEE Main session 2 results for future record.

Apr 29, 2023 09:41 IST

JEE Main Result: Topper List Soon

JEE Mains Session 2 Result has been declared. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the list of toppers soon.

Apr 29, 2023 09:19 IST

JEE Main Result: IIT JEE Registration to Begin Tomorrow

JEE Mains Result has been declared. IIT JEE registration will begin tomorrow, April 30, 2023 onwards. Candidates can apply for JEE Advanced on the official site of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

Apr 29, 2023 09:11 IST

JEE Main Result 2023: Session 2 Result Declared!

JEE Mains Result has been declared. IIT JEE registration will begin tomorrow, April 30, 2023 onwards. Candidates can apply for JEE Advanced on the official site of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

Apr 28, 2023 20:38 IST

Apr 28, 2023 18:20 IST

JEE Main 2023 Result: Last Year's Toppers

As many as 24 students secured 100 percentile last year:

1 Shrenik Mohan Sakala from Maharashtra

2 Navya from Rajasthan

3 Sarthak Maheshwari from Haryana

4 Krishna Sharma from Rajasthan

5 Parth Bhardwaj from Rajasthan

6 Sneha Pareek from Assam

7 Arudeep Kumar from Bihar

8 Mrinal Garg from Punajb

9 Penikalapati Ravi Kishore from Andhra Pradesh

10 Polisetty Karthikeya from Andhra Pradesh

11 Rupesh Biyani from Telangana

12 Dheeraj Kurukunda from Telangana

13 Jasti Yashwanth V V S from Telangana

14 Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya from Telangana

15 Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil from Kerala

16 Aniket Chattopadhyay from Telangana

17 Boya Haren Sathvik from Karnataka

18 Menda Hima Vamsi from Andhra Pradesh

19 Kushagra Srivastava from Jharkhand

20 Koyyana Suhas from Andhra Pradesh

21 Kanishk Sharma from Uttar Pradesh

22 Mayank Motwani from Rajasthan

23 Palli Jalajakshi from Andhra Pradesh

24 Saumitra Garg from Uttar Pradesh

Apr 28, 2023 17:50 IST

How to study at IIT Madras without cracking JEE?

IIT Madras offers BSc in programming and data science to students of classes 11, 12, college students, working professionals, and those taking a career break. Candidates need to apply for the qualifier process and qualify it to join the course. They do not need to crack JEE Main and JEE Advanced. There is no limit on the number of seats and hence anyone who qualifies can enter the programme.

Apr 28, 2023 17:35 IST

JEE Main Result 2023 Session 2: List of Top Engineering Colleges

Here is the list of top engineering colleges as per the latest NIRF ranking -

Rank 1:IIT Madras

Rank 2:IIT Delhi

Rank 3: IIT Bombay

Rank 4: IIT Kanpur

Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT Roorkee

Rank 7: IIT Guwahati

Rank 8: NIT Trichy

Rank 9: IIT Hyderabad

Rank 10: NIT Karnataka

Apr 28, 2023 17:31 IST

JEE Main Result 2023: When NTA Conducted Exam in 4 Sessions

NTA had conducted the JEE Main in four sessions in 2021. In the February attempt, as many as 6 students secured 100 percentile, in March 13 students, in July, 17 students, and in the fourth one, 44 students secured full marks or first rank.

Apr 28, 2023 17:29 IST

UPSC aspirant fell in love with science, secured rank 1 in JEE Main

Bihar-based Vaibhav Vishal who had started preparing for UPSC civil services after class 12 but his keen interest in science and technology made him change the course of his preparation. He dropped a year and started taking coaching for the engineering entrance instead. A year later, Vaibhav got rank 1 in JEE Main 2021. He topped the exam by scoring 100 percentile marks.

Apr 28, 2023 17:06 IST

JEE Main result 2023: How will ranks be calculated?

NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained. After both sessions, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.

Apr 28, 2023 17:05 IST

WBJEE 2023 on April 30, Check Exam Pattern

The WBJEE 2023 will be conducted in pen and paper mode across two shifts — morning and afternoon shifts on April 30. The exam will feature multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will be of 200 marks. As per the marking scheme, the physics and chemistry sections contain 40 questions each and mathematics features 75 questions. All the MCQs in the WBJEE paper had four options against each question.

Apr 28, 2023 16:43 IST

JEE Main Result 2023: When Was The Exam Conducted?

The JEE Main 2023 session 2 was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, with April 13 and 15 retained as reserve dates.

Apr 28, 2023 16:32 IST

UP Boy Gets 100 Percentile in JEE Main ‘Without Preparation’, Cracks IISc Too

Saumitra Garg is the only candidate from Uttar Pradesh to have secured 100 percentile in JEE Main 2022 Session 1. He is now aiming to crack the IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced. The 19-year-old has also cleared KVPY – the entrance exam for IISc Bangalore. The teenager calls the JEE Main an easy exam. He said that he managed to get the 100 percentile score in the engineering entrance without much preparation.

“I did not focus on JEE Main. I have been preparing for the IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced for the past two years. There are only a few chapters which are different in JEE Main and Advanced. Since Advance is a better difficulty exam, clearing concepts for it helped me automatically prepare for Main. I did not focus much on it as my main aim has always been getting a seat in an IIT," he told News18.com.

Apr 28, 2023 16:15 IST

JEE Main 100 Percentile Scorer Sarthak Maheshwari Says Could Not Study for Long Hours

Gurugram-based Sarthak Maheshwari has scored a 100 percentile score in JEE Main 2022 session 1. Unlike most toppers, he did not sit for 10-12 hours a day for studies. In fact, he claims to have taken a break after every hour or hour-and-a-half of continuous studies. “I took a break after every 1 hour or 1.5 hours of study and took a walk for around 10-15 minutes," he said, adding, “I never jumped to solutions. Sometimes it took me 2-3 hours to solve a single question, but I could succeed because I kept at it. It helped me clear concepts."

Apr 28, 2023 16:03 IST

JEE Main Result 2023 Session 2 Likely Today: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at JEE Main

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads JEE Main session 2 result 2023

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number. Submit

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Apr 28, 2023 15:31 IST

JEE Main Result 2023: Important websites

Once released, candidates can check their JEE Main 2023 session 2 result and final rank list at the following websites-

— nta.ac.in,

— ntaresults.nic.in,

— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Apr 28, 2023 15:25 IST

JEE Main Result 2023 Session 2: How is percentile score calculated?

The marks obtained by students are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. The percentile score will be the normalized score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate). It will be used for the preparation of the merit lists. Percentile scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect and reduce ties.

Apr 28, 2023 15:19 IST

JEE Main Result 2023: Will dropped questions impact ranking?

In session 2, NTA dropped 10 questions. As per the marking scheme, if more than one option is found to be correct then four marks will be awarded if candidates mark any of the correct options. If all options are correct, then four marks will be awarded to those who have attempted the question. If none of the answer options given for a particular question are found to be correct or the question is incorrect or dropped then the “percent equivalence is to be established on the remaining questions whether attempted or not attempted."

Apr 28, 2023 15:16 IST

Meet Girls who Created History by Scoring Rank 1 in JEE Main 2021

Delhi’s Kavya Chopra and Ghaziabad’s Pal Aggarwal are the first women who were ranked first in the JEE Main 2021. Both credit their success to their parents who never said no to them and let them make their choices. While Chopra is now an IITian, Agarwal got admission into IISc Bangalore by cracking the KVPY exam. She now aims at becoming an astrophysicist - this field too has lesser participation of women.

Read more

in, using their application number.

Along with the results, the final answer key, toppers list, All India Rank list, cut-off, percentile and other information is also be released on the official website of NTA JEE.

The JEE Main 2023 session 2 was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, with April 13 and 15 retained as reserve dates. To be considered for admission to various IITs, applicants must have qualified for JEE Main and have been placed in the top 2.5 lakh.

The provisional answer key of JEE Main 2023 session 2 was made available on April 19. While the final answer key was out on April 25. This time, NTA dropped a total of 10 questions in the final answer key. The agency added that full marks will be given to candidates who took this exam.

JEE Main 2023 Result: FAQs Answered

Q: How to check JEE Main 2023 result?

A: The JEE Main 2023 result can be checked at jeemain.nta.nic.in using the application number mentioned on the admit card.

Q: How do we check the JEE Main 2023 admit card?

A: The admit cards can be checked at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Q: What are the eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2023?

A: Candidates need to have passed or be appearing in the 12th class examination in 2021 or 2022 from any recognized board of education. Additionally, applicants must have secured at least 75% marks in the qualifying examination (65% marks for reserved category).

Q: What is the exam pattern of JEE Main 2023?

A: The exam pattern for JEE Mains 2023 was similar to the previous year. The paper will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions.

Q: What is the cut-off for the JEE (Main)?

A: The JEE Main qualifying cut-off (as per Agency percentile score) for general category candidates will be 88 to 80, as per experts.

Q: Who was JEE Main Topper in 2022?

A total of 24 candidates have secured a 100 percentile score in 2022 and obtained rank 1 in the engineering entrance exam.

Read all the Latest Education News

