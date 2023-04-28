JEE Main Result Live: NTA Declares Session 2 Results, Know Cut off, Toppers List

Published By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 19:25 IST
New Delhi, India
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination – Main or JEE Main 2023 session 2 results on April 29. 43 candidates who appeared in the JEE Main 2020 have received a 100 NTA Score in the entrance examination. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check and download the result by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic. Read More
This year 43 students have scored 100 marks in the JEE Main 2023 entrance examination.
Rank 1: Singaraju Venkat Koundinya from Telangana scored 100 marks
Rank 2: Kallakuri Sainadh Srimanth from Andhra Pradesh scored 100 marks
Rank 3: Ishan Khandelwal from Rajasthan scored 100 marks
Rank 4: Deshank Pratap Singh from Uttar Pradesh scored 100 marks
Rank 5: Nipun Goel from Uttar Pradesh scored 100 marks
JEE Main 2023 results are out. The toppers list, cut-offs, and percentile will be released by NTA soon.
The CM tweeted “Delhi Govt school student, Asteek Narayan has scored a 100 percentile score in JEE Mains. So proud of you Asteek."
Top 2,50,000 successful candidates in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) 2023 will be eligible for JEE (Advanced) examination.
Percentile Score = 100 x (No. of students who secured a score equal to or less than the student) / (Total number of students who appeared in that session of a particular exam)
Step 1: Candidates are required to visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the notification link that reads “JEE – 2023 Session 2 Final Answer Key"
Step 3: A pdf will appear on the screen
Step 4: Check the answer key and download it for future reference
JEE Final Answer Key 2023 for Session 2 has been released.
General: 90.7788642
OBC: 73.6114227
EWS: 75.6229025
SC: 51.9776027
ST: 37.2348772
PwD: 0.0013527
General: 88.4121383
OBC: 67.0090297
EWS: 63.1114141
SC: 43.0820954
ST: 26.7771328
PwD: 0.0031029
Step 1: Visit the JEE Main website - jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click the “JEE Mains 2023 session 2 result" link.
Step 3: Enter the necessary credentials and then press “Submit."
Step 4: A new window will display the JEE Main 2023 results.
Step 5: After reviewing the result, download it.
Step 6: Take a printout of your JEE Main session 2 results for future record.
JEE Mains Session 2 Result has been declared. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the list of toppers soon.
JEE Mains Result has been declared. IIT JEE registration will begin tomorrow, April 30, 2023 onwards. Candidates can apply for JEE Advanced on the official site of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.
JEE Mains Result has been declared. IIT JEE registration will begin tomorrow, April 30, 2023 onwards. Candidates can apply for JEE Advanced on the official site of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.
Step 1: Visit the JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click the link that reads “JEE Main 2023 session 2 result" on the homepage page.
Step 3: After entering the necessary login details, click “Submit."
Step 4: A new window showing the results will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the result after you’ve reviewed it.
As many as 24 students secured 100 percentile last year:
1 Shrenik Mohan Sakala from Maharashtra
2 Navya from Rajasthan
3 Sarthak Maheshwari from Haryana
4 Krishna Sharma from Rajasthan
5 Parth Bhardwaj from Rajasthan
6 Sneha Pareek from Assam
7 Arudeep Kumar from Bihar
8 Mrinal Garg from Punajb
9 Penikalapati Ravi Kishore from Andhra Pradesh
10 Polisetty Karthikeya from Andhra Pradesh
11 Rupesh Biyani from Telangana
12 Dheeraj Kurukunda from Telangana
13 Jasti Yashwanth V V S from Telangana
14 Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya from Telangana
15 Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil from Kerala
16 Aniket Chattopadhyay from Telangana
17 Boya Haren Sathvik from Karnataka
18 Menda Hima Vamsi from Andhra Pradesh
19 Kushagra Srivastava from Jharkhand
20 Koyyana Suhas from Andhra Pradesh
21 Kanishk Sharma from Uttar Pradesh
22 Mayank Motwani from Rajasthan
23 Palli Jalajakshi from Andhra Pradesh
24 Saumitra Garg from Uttar Pradesh
IIT Madras offers BSc in programming and data science to students of classes 11, 12, college students, working professionals, and those taking a career break. Candidates need to apply for the qualifier process and qualify it to join the course. They do not need to crack JEE Main and JEE Advanced. There is no limit on the number of seats and hence anyone who qualifies can enter the programme.
Here is the list of top engineering colleges as per the latest NIRF ranking -
Rank 1:IIT Madras
Rank 2:IIT Delhi
Rank 3: IIT Bombay
Rank 4: IIT Kanpur
Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur
Rank 6: IIT Roorkee
Rank 7: IIT Guwahati
Rank 8: NIT Trichy
Rank 9: IIT Hyderabad
Rank 10: NIT Karnataka
NTA had conducted the JEE Main in four sessions in 2021. In the February attempt, as many as 6 students secured 100 percentile, in March 13 students, in July, 17 students, and in the fourth one, 44 students secured full marks or first rank.
Bihar-based Vaibhav Vishal who had started preparing for UPSC civil services after class 12 but his keen interest in science and technology made him change the course of his preparation. He dropped a year and started taking coaching for the engineering entrance instead. A year later, Vaibhav got rank 1 in JEE Main 2021. He topped the exam by scoring 100 percentile marks.
NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained. After both sessions, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.
The WBJEE 2023 will be conducted in pen and paper mode across two shifts — morning and afternoon shifts on April 30. The exam will feature multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will be of 200 marks. As per the marking scheme, the physics and chemistry sections contain 40 questions each and mathematics features 75 questions. All the MCQs in the WBJEE paper had four options against each question.
The JEE Main 2023 session 2 was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, with April 13 and 15 retained as reserve dates.
Saumitra Garg is the only candidate from Uttar Pradesh to have secured 100 percentile in JEE Main 2022 Session 1. He is now aiming to crack the IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced. The 19-year-old has also cleared KVPY – the entrance exam for IISc Bangalore. The teenager calls the JEE Main an easy exam. He said that he managed to get the 100 percentile score in the engineering entrance without much preparation.
“I did not focus on JEE Main. I have been preparing for the IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced for the past two years. There are only a few chapters which are different in JEE Main and Advanced. Since Advance is a better difficulty exam, clearing concepts for it helped me automatically prepare for Main. I did not focus much on it as my main aim has always been getting a seat in an IIT," he told News18.com.
Gurugram-based Sarthak Maheshwari has scored a 100 percentile score in JEE Main 2022 session 1. Unlike most toppers, he did not sit for 10-12 hours a day for studies. In fact, he claims to have taken a break after every hour or hour-and-a-half of continuous studies. “I took a break after every 1 hour or 1.5 hours of study and took a walk for around 10-15 minutes," he said, adding, “I never jumped to solutions. Sometimes it took me 2-3 hours to solve a single question, but I could succeed because I kept at it. It helped me clear concepts."
Step 1: Visit the official website at JEE Main
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads JEE Main session 2 result 2023
Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number. Submit
Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.
Once released, candidates can check their JEE Main 2023 session 2 result and final rank list at the following websites-
— nta.ac.in,
— ntaresults.nic.in,
— jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The marks obtained by students are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. The percentile score will be the normalized score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate). It will be used for the preparation of the merit lists. Percentile scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect and reduce ties.
In session 2, NTA dropped 10 questions. As per the marking scheme, if more than one option is found to be correct then four marks will be awarded if candidates mark any of the correct options. If all options are correct, then four marks will be awarded to those who have attempted the question. If none of the answer options given for a particular question are found to be correct or the question is incorrect or dropped then the “percent equivalence is to be established on the remaining questions whether attempted or not attempted."
Delhi’s Kavya Chopra and Ghaziabad’s Pal Aggarwal are the first women who were ranked first in the JEE Main 2021. Both credit their success to their parents who never said no to them and let them make their choices. While Chopra is now an IITian, Agarwal got admission into IISc Bangalore by cracking the KVPY exam. She now aims at becoming an astrophysicist - this field too has lesser participation of women.
Along with the results, the final answer key, toppers list, All India Rank list, cut-off, percentile and other information is also be released on the official website of NTA JEE.
The JEE Main 2023 session 2 was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, with April 13 and 15 retained as reserve dates. To be considered for admission to various IITs, applicants must have qualified for JEE Main and have been placed in the top 2.5 lakh.
The provisional answer key of JEE Main 2023 session 2 was made available on April 19. While the final answer key was out on April 25. This time, NTA dropped a total of 10 questions in the final answer key. The agency added that full marks will be given to candidates who took this exam.
JEE Main 2023 Result: FAQs Answered
Q: How to check JEE Main 2023 result?
A: The JEE Main 2023 result can be checked at jeemain.nta.nic.in using the application number mentioned on the admit card.
Q: How do we check the JEE Main 2023 admit card?
A: The admit cards can be checked at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Q: What are the eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2023?
A: Candidates need to have passed or be appearing in the 12th class examination in 2021 or 2022 from any recognized board of education. Additionally, applicants must have secured at least 75% marks in the qualifying examination (65% marks for reserved category).
Q: What is the exam pattern of JEE Main 2023?
A: The exam pattern for JEE Mains 2023 was similar to the previous year. The paper will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions.
Q: What is the cut-off for the JEE (Main)?
A: The JEE Main qualifying cut-off (as per Agency percentile score) for general category candidates will be 88 to 80, as per experts.
Q: Who was JEE Main Topper in 2022?
A total of 24 candidates have secured a 100 percentile score in 2022 and obtained rank 1 in the engineering entrance exam.
Read all the Latest Education News here