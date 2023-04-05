JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Things to Carry, Exam-day Guidelines to Follow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 beginning tomorrow, April 6. The exam will continue till April 12, while April 13 and 15 have been kept as reserved dates. As many as 9.4 lakh candidates have registered for the engineering entrance exam this year. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift is from 9 am to 12 noon while the second shift is from 3 pm to 6 pm.

“Candidates shall appear at their own cost at the Centre on the Date and Shift as indicated in their Admit Card issued by the NTA. Under no circumstances the choice of cities for the Centre and shift provided in the Admit Card shall be changed," the information brochure reads.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: What to Carry?

The agency released the JEE Main session 2 admit card on Tuesday, March 4. All the registered candidates can download the admit cards from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main session 2 admit card will comprise details such as names, application numbers, dates of birth, signatures, dates of exam, photographs and exam centre details.

Candidates will have to show their admit card downloaded or printed from the NTA website in the examination hall. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without the admit card, as per the rules. In case of any error or discrepancies in the admit card, candidates are advised to immediately contact NTA authorities to get the details rectified.

Further, those who do not possess a valid admit card and authorised photo IDs will not be permitted to take the examination under any circumstances.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Exam Day Guidelines

Students are advised to report to the exam centre two hours before the commencement of the exam. All appearing candidates must take their seats immediately after entering the exam hall. Candidates who report to the centre late may not be able to appear in the exam. A seat displaying the roll number will be allotted to every candidate. They must find and sit in their allocated seats only.

Candidates must ensure that the question paper on the computer is as per the opted subject indicated in the admit card of the candidate. Students can approach the centre superintendent or invigilator in the room for any technical assistance, first aid, or other information.

The JEE Main mock test links have been released along with video lectures. These videos are available for free viewing by students preparing for the JEE Main exams. They were created by IIT professors, and they include biology, physics, chemistry, and maths.

