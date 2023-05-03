JEE Main 2023:'For The Government To Decide' Says Bombay High Court; Rejects PIL

The Bombay High Court dismissed the PIL that contested the JEE Main 2023 eligibility requirement of 75%. A division bench consisting of Justice Sandeep V. Marne and Acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala rejected the request for a lowering of the eligibility requirements. The Bombay High Court has left the decision within the government as JEE Mains is a pan India examination. The court said “We cannot consider at this stage…It is for the government to decide,"

As a result, the JEE Mains eligibility requirements remain the same. Students must obtain 75% of the possible points in their board exams or place in the top 20% of their respective Boards to be eligible for admission to participating colleges. On behalf of the students, attorney Anubha Sahai filed a petition requesting a relaxation of the eligibility requirements. The petition said that students with fewer than 75% marks who have the potential to do well in the JEE Main are denied a fair shot. This in turn has the potential to impact their future.

During the court hearings, the National Testing Agency claimed that its decision of holding the 75% cut-off percentage was a conscious and well considered decision. The decision is taken with the approval of JEE Apex Board (JAB). The criteria for previous academic years were loosened as a one-time measure. When the board exams returned to normal after the COVID years, NTA reinstated the 75% eligibility requirement for JEE Mains.

For the more than 9.4 lakh applicants who registered for the exam, the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Results for the B.E./B. Tech Paper were released on April 29, 2023. The cut-off for JEE (Advanced) for the general category is 90.77 this year, up from 88.41 last year, according to the NTA. It is 75.62 for EWS, which is much higher than 63.11 from the previous year. OBC, SC, and ST categories now have 73.61, 51.97, and 37.23 respectively.

