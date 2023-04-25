Trends :AP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter ResultJEE Main 2023Karnataka 2nd PUC Result
Home » education-career » JEE Main Final Answer Key 2023 Released, Check Result Update

JEE Main Final Answer Key 2023 Released, Check Result Update

The final answer key has been released after the experts examined the challenges received from candidates during the objection-raising window

Advertisement

Published By: Damini Solanki

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 16:03 IST

New Delhi, India

With the release of the final answer key, candidates can now expect the JEE Main Results 2023 to be declared soon (Representative Image)
With the release of the final answer key, candidates can now expect the JEE Main Results 2023 to be declared soon (Representative Image)

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Final Answer Key 2023 for Session 2 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check the answer key from the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. The final answer key has been released after the experts examined the challenges received from candidates during the objection-raising window.

With the release of the final answer key, candidates can now expect the JEE Main Results 2023 to be declared soon. On April 19, the JEE Main provisional answer key was issued for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B. Arch.), and Paper 2B (B. Planning). Along with the provisional answer key, the question papers with recorded responses were also released.

JEE Main Final Answer Key 2023: How to Check

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to NTA JEE’s official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads – ‘JEE – 2023 Session 2 Final Provisional Answer Key’

Step 3: A PDF document will open displaying the JEE Main answer key.

RELATED NEWS

Step 4: Candidates need to go through the JEE Main answer key and calculate their probable score.

Step 5: Save and download the JEE Main 2023 answer key.

Step 6: Take a printout of the answer key for future reference.

Read | JEE Main 2023: Check Top 25 NIRF Ranked Engineering Colleges in India

It is to be noted that this is the final answer key and no subsequent answer key will be issued after this. The JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 2 will be released on the basis of the final answer key. Once the results are out, candidates will have to enter their registration number, date of birth (DoB), and password on the portal to check the scores.

Advertisement

The JEE Main Session 2 exams were conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15. It was held in English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, and Urdu language.

Admission to undergraduate engineering programmes like BE and BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) will be determined by the results of the first JEE Main 2023. Candidates who qualify for JEE Main and are ranked in the top 2.5 lakh are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced for admission into various IITs.

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Damini SolankiDamini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. R...Read More

first published: April 25, 2023, 16:03 IST
last updated: April 25, 2023, 16:03 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Curves In Figure-hugging Cutout Green Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Neha Sharma Is A Picture Of Elegance In Embellished Lehenga, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Photos