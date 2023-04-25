JEE Main Final Answer Key 2023 Released, Check Result Update

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Final Answer Key 2023 for Session 2 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check the answer key from the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. The final answer key has been released after the experts examined the challenges received from candidates during the objection-raising window.

With the release of the final answer key, candidates can now expect the JEE Main Results 2023 to be declared soon. On April 19, the JEE Main provisional answer key was issued for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B. Arch.), and Paper 2B (B. Planning). Along with the provisional answer key, the question papers with recorded responses were also released.

JEE Main Final Answer Key 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to NTA JEE’s official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads – ‘JEE – 2023 Session 2 Final Provisional Answer Key’

Step 3: A PDF document will open displaying the JEE Main answer key.

Step 4: Candidates need to go through the JEE Main answer key and calculate their probable score.

Step 5: Save and download the JEE Main 2023 answer key.

Step 6: Take a printout of the answer key for future reference.

It is to be noted that this is the final answer key and no subsequent answer key will be issued after this. The JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 2 will be released on the basis of the final answer key. Once the results are out, candidates will have to enter their registration number, date of birth (DoB), and password on the portal to check the scores.

The JEE Main Session 2 exams were conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15. It was held in English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, and Urdu language.

Admission to undergraduate engineering programmes like BE and BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) will be determined by the results of the first JEE Main 2023. Candidates who qualify for JEE Main and are ranked in the top 2.5 lakh are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced for admission into various IITs.

