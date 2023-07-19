JEECUP 2023 Exam Postponed Till August First Week; Admit Card To Release Soon

The Joint Entrance Examination, UP (UPJEE 2023) examinations for admission to government and private polytechnic institutes have been postponed by the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) to the first week of August. On the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, the release date for the JEECUP admit card 2023 will be disclosed soon. On or before July 16, the JEECUP admit card 2023 was supposed to be released. However, there was also a delay.

JEECUP UPJEE 2023 ADMIT CARD: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP - jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using credentials including application id and date of birth

Step 4: The UPJEE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen, download and save it for future use

However, the council gave no explanation for why the admit card and exam dates were delayed. On the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, no formal notification of the change in exam date is yet posted.

JEECUP UPJEE 2023: EXAM PATTERN