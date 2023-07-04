Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
JEECUP 2023 Datesheet Released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, UPJEE to Begin from July 26

Students who have registered for the examination can access UPJEE 2023 date sheet from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The examination will commence on July 26 and end on August 1

It is requested to students to cross check the details written on the JEECUP 2023 admit card like name, address and subject options (Representative image)
The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has declared the exam schedule for the UPJEE 2023. Students who have registered for the examination can access UPJEE 2023 date sheet from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The examination will commence on July 26 and end on August 1.

The UPJEE 2023 will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions, and applicants will have two and a half hours to complete the examination. Each accurate response will receive four points, while incorrect answers will not be penalised.

The JEECUP will publish the UPJEE 2023 provisional answer key after the exam has been administered. The organisation in charge of administering the exam will allow candidates to object to the preliminary answer key. Those who pass the UPJEE 2023 must participate in an online counselling session where they must freeze or float their choice of stream or college. A student is required to pay the seat acceptance fee after being offered a seat.

Further, the official notification released has also updated that students can download their admit card from July 16.

JEECUP 2023: How to download admit card

Step 1- Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, look for latest announcement section and check for admit card link 2023.

Step 3- Select the link once you find.

Step 4- The new tab will ask for credentials like passwords and registration numbers. Carefully mention them and select the submit button.

Step 5- Your admit card will appear on the screen and must be downloaded by the candidate. A candidate must have a hard copy of the admit card to enter the examination location.

Students have been advised to cross-check the details written on the JEECUP 2023 admit card like name, address, and subject options. Visiting the exam centre one day before the examination will help candidates to avoid last-minute chaos.

    • Candidates taking the UPJEE 2023 must bring UPJEE 2023 admit card to the exam site. Without a UPJEE 2023 admit card, entry into the test centre will not be allowed. The exam’s application registration began on March 6 and concluded on June 20. From June 21 through June 27, the application correction window was available.

