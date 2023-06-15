Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » JEECUP 2023 Registration Deadline Ends Today, Steps To Apply At jeecup.nic.in

JEECUP 2023 Registration Deadline Ends Today, Steps To Apply At jeecup.nic.in

UPJEE is a state-level test for students seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 08:00 IST

Candidates are advised to complete the registration form with all relevant information before the deadline ends (Representative Image)
The Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEECUP) will conclude the online application process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2023 today, June 15. Candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website at jeecup.nic.in. Earlier, the deadline to submit the online application forms was June 10 but it later got extended for another five days.

“Online Registration Schedule for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) and (Polytechnic) has been Extended till 15-06-2023," read a notice. The JEECUP officials will soon publish the examination dates on the main website. Candidates are advised to complete the registration form with all relevant information before the deadline ends. Applicants should carefully read all the guidelines before applying for the exam.

The process of filling out the UPJEE 2023 application form includes several phases, such as registration, entering personal and academic information, uploading a photo and signature, choosing an exam location, and paying the registration fee. UPJEE is a state-level test for students seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

JEECUP 2023 Exam: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the link that reads - “Apply for Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic)" on the homepage.

Step 3: Then continue with the registration procedure.

Step 4: Fill out the application form, upload all the necessary documents, pay the fee and submit the form as directed.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEECUP Exam 2023: List of scanned documents required

-Coloured photograph

-Signature

-Class 10 and 12 mark sheet and pass certificate

-Caste certificate

-PWD certificate

JEECUP Exam 2023: Application Fee

    • Candidates from the General or Other Backward Class (OBC) category have to pay a fee of Rs 300 per application along with bank charges. While Scheduled Castes (SC)/ Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 200.

    first published: June 15, 2023, 08:00 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 08:00 IST
