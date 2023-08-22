JEECUP 2023: UPJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the UPJEE 2023 round 1 seat allotment results today, August 22. It is available on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates will have the option to freeze or float their seats, pay admission fees and verify their documents from August 23 to 26.

The Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic exam or Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 was held from August 2 to 7. The exam was held in three sessions, from 8 AM to 10:30 AM, 12 PM to 2:30 PM, and 4 PM to 6:30 PM. The JEECUP was held online in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format for 150 minutes. The question paper comprised both English and Hindi languages. The results of the polytechnic exam were announced on August 17.

JEECUP UPJEE seat allotment result 2023: How to Check

Step 1- Go to the official website of JEECUP, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2 – Go to the UPJEE seat allotment result link on the homepage

Step 3 – On the webpage, log in using the required credentials

Step 4- The list will appear on the screen

Step 5 – Download and save for future use

JEECUP UPJEE seat allotment schedule 2023