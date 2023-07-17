Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » JEECUP to Release UPJEE 2023 Admit Card Soon, Exam from July 26

JEECUP to Release UPJEE 2023 Admit Card Soon, Exam from July 26

The UPJEE 2023 will commence on July 26 and end on August 1. Candidates appearing for the exam will have to download the admit card at jeecup.nic.in

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 16:09 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

UPJEE 2023 admit cards soon at jeecup.nic.in (Representative image)
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the admit cards of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2023 on its official website, jeecup.nic.in, soon. Candidates appearing for the exam will have to download the admit card using their application id. It is essential for students to bring their hall ticket to the exam hall along with a government-issued ID such as Aadhar or PAN card, for verification purposes.

The examination will commence on July 26 and conclude on August 1. The exam’s application registration began on March 6 and concluded on June 20. From June 21 through June 27, the application correction window was available. The application process for the exam for new candidates reopened on July 13 for a period of two days.

JEECUP UPJEE 2023 Admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP - jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using credentials including application id and date of birth

Step 4: The UPJEE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen, download and save it for future use

JEECUP UPJEE 2023: Exam Pattern

The exam will be held online in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format for 150 minutes. The question paper will be in both English and Hindi languages. While four marks will be given for every right answer, one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

    • The JEECUP will release the UPJEE 2023 provisional answer key after the exam concludes following which candidates will be allowed to challenge it. The results will be based on the final answer key. Those who pass the UPJEE 2023 must participate in an online counselling session where they must freeze or float their choice of stream or college. A student is required to pay the seat acceptance fee after being offered a seat.

    Candidates who clear the exam will get admission in all the state-based aided and private polytechnic institutions, affiliated with Technical Education Council, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

