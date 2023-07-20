JENPAS UG 2023 Result Declared on wbjeeb.nic.in, How to Check

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) announced the results for the JENPAS undergraduate (UG) exam 2023 on July 18. Students who appeared for the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Under Graduate Courses can now access and download their rank card from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

To retrieve the rank card, students will have to enter their application number, date of birth, exam name, and security pin on the login window. The WBJEEB conducted the undergraduate OMR-based common entrance test on June 11 for students seeking admission to several institutes or colleges in the state for the academic session 2023-24. The entrance exam was held in English and Bengali languages.

The exam conducting body released the JENPAS UG answer key 2023 on June 15. After which candidates were allowed to challenge the JENPAS UG answer key 2023 until June 18. They also had to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per question.

JENPAS UG Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to WBJEEB’s official website atwbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says - ‘Rank Card for JENPAS(UG)-2023’ on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth and other details. Then click on ‘Sign in’.

Step 4: The JENPAS UG 2023 rank card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Remember to check all the details mentioned on the rank card and download it.

If any student has an objection about his/her marks, they can raise a query via email to info@wbjeeb.in. The mail should be sent within 24 hours of the declaration of the result. Students are advised to attach copies of the rank card, self-calculation of the question-wise, question booklet number, and its series code, along with total marks. WBJEEB will release a separate notice with complete details about the JENPAS UG 2023 counselling and admission procedure soon.