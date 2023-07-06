Jhansi's Agile Security Force Training Academy Opens Admission for 2023; Deets Inside

To address unemployment among educated individuals in the Jhansi region of Uttar Pradesh, the Agile Security Force Training Academy has taken the initiative to recruit them as security personnel. This programme aims to equip both rural and urban youth with the necessary knowledge and skills to undertake security responsibilities effectively.

The primary objective of the training programme is to provide comprehensive training to educated and jobless individuals, enabling them to pursue a career in the security sector. By offering this opportunity, the Agile Security Force Training Academy strives to bridge the gap between education and employment for the district’s youth.

These recruitments will be carried out on development blocks of the Jhansi District.

Recruitment will be organized on these dates.

06/07/2023 - Babina Development Block

07/07/2023 - Badagaon Development Block

10/07/2023 - Mauranipur Development Block

11/07/2023 - Chirgaon Development Block

12/07/2023 - Bamor Development Block

13/07/2023 - Bangra Development Block

14/07/2023 - Moth Development Block

15/07/2023 - Gursarai Development Block

Recruitment Officer Kuldeep Sonkia stated that the candidates applying for the Security Guard Recruitment (ASF) must provide the appropriate educational certification, a photocopy of their Aadhaar card, and two mandatory pictures. You can reach the Force Training Academy by calling 7509781949 or 8707815095. The purpose of this initiative is to help unemployed young people find work.