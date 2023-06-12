Jharkhand Announces 3-Day School Closure From June 12 -14 Due To Heat Wave

The Jharkhand government has announced shutting down of all schools for three days from June 12 in the wake of heat wave conditions prevailing in the state, an official said on Sunday.

An order issued by the secretary of school education and literacy department K Ravi Kumar, said that keeping in view the extreme heat and heat wave conditions in the state, all categories of government, non-government aided/ non-aided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state will remain closed from June 12 to June 14.

The weather department said that the situation might remain the same for at least the next five days and heat wave alerts have been issued for parts of the state till June 15.