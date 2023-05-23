Trends :Maharashtra HSC Result LiveMP Board 12th ResultMP Board 10th ResultUK Board ResultGSEB SSC Result
Home » education-career » JAC 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Board Matric Result Declared, 95.38% of 4 Lakh Students Clear Exam

JAC 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Board Matric Result Declared, 95.38% of 4 Lakh Students Clear Exam

JAC 10th result 2023 Jharkhand Board LIVE: Students will be able to check 10th class result 2023 online from various official websites including jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, and jharresults.nic.in

jac 10th result 2023, jac result 2023, jac board result 2023, jharkhand board 10th result 2023, jac result 2023 class 10th, jac 10th result 2023, jharkhand board, jac board 10th result 2023, jharkhand 10th result 2023, 10th result 2023 jac board

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 16:13 IST

Jharkhand, India

Advertisement

JAC 10th Results 2023 Live: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Jharkhand board class 10 results 2023 today, May 23 at 3 pm. A total of 95.38% of the 4 lakh students who took the exam cleared it. The declaration of the class 10 results was made through a press conference by JAC education secretary K Ravi Kumar and chairman Anil Kumar Mahato. Read More

May 23, 2023 16:13 IST

Jharkhand Board Creates Hat-trick by Recording Above 95% in Matric Result for 3 Consecutive Years

As many as 95.38% have cleared the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Jharkhand board class 10 result 2023. Over 4 lakh students took the exam, out of which 66.23 per cent of students secured first division, 31.05 per cent of students secured second division and 2.37 percent of students secured third division…read more

May 23, 2023 16:01 IST

JAC 12th Science Result also Declared!

A total of 81.45 per cent of students have qualified for the Jharkhand Board Science stream exam. Of the total students, 90.60 per cent got first division, 9.37 per cent got second division and 0.2 per cent pegged third division…read more

Advertisement
May 23, 2023 15:54 IST

Jharkhand Board Matric Toppers 2023

Rank 1. Shreya Songi, Jamshedpur, Tribal School

Rank 2. Saurabh Kumar Pal, Dumka Hatiya Patar

Rank 3. Deeksha Bharti, Hazaribagh

Rank 3. Deep Mitra, Chas.

May 23, 2023 15:43 IST

JAC Matric Result 2023: Websites to Check

Jharkhand Board Exam Result can be checked in the following websites-

jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jac.nic.in
jacresults.com and
jharresults.nic.in

May 23, 2023 15:29 IST

Jharkhand Board Creates Hattrick by Recording Above 95% Matric Result For 3 Consecutive Years

2023 - 95.38%
2022 - 95.60%
2021 - 95.93%

May 23, 2023 15:27 IST

JAC Matric Result 2023: Slight Decrease in Pass Percentage

YEARPASS PERCENTAGE
202395.38%
202295.60%
202195.93%
202075.07%
201970.81%
201859.56%
Advertisement
May 23, 2023 15:26 IST

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2023: Most Students Secure 1st Division

The pass percentage of Jharkhand Board matriculation was 95.38 per cent. Of these, 66.23 per cent of students secured first division, 31.05 per cent of students secured second division and 2.37 percent of students secured third division.

May 23, 2023 15:22 IST

JAC Matric Result 2023 Released, 95.38% Pass

A total of 95.38% of students who took the exam cleared it.

May 23, 2023 15:11 IST

JAC Matric Result 2023: Website Crashed? How to Check

Step 1: Open SMS section on your mobile

Step 2: Type ‘RESULTJAC10ROLLCODE + ROLL NO’ on the message body

Step 3: Send to 56263

Step 4: You will receive your result as an SMS

May 23, 2023 15:09 IST

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2023: FAQs Answered

Name of the Board: JAC Jharkhand board result

Name of the exam: Jharkhand 10th Results 2023 for the Matric Exams

Result Release Date: Tuesday, May 23

Result Release time: 3 pm

Result official website: jac.nic.in

May 23, 2023 15:08 IST

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2023: Past Year Pass Percentages

YEARPASS PERCENTAGE
202295.60%
2021 95.93%
202075.07%
201970.81%
201859.56%
May 23, 2023 15:05 IST

JAC Chairman Anil Kumar Mahto to Announce Matric, Inter Science Results

Education Secretary K Ravi Kumar and Chairman Anil Kumar Mahto will declare the result through a press conference. Over 5 lakh students are awaiting results.

May 23, 2023 15:04 IST

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2023: Admit Card Needed to Check Marks

The Jharkhand Board results will be announced online via press conference. Students will need their roll number and roll code as mentioned on admit card to check their scores. Hence, they must keep their ADMIT CARD or HALL TICKET ready ahead of checking the marks.

May 23, 2023 15:02 IST

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2023 Anytime Now! How to Check?

Step 1 - Go to the website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2 - Then click on the result link available on the homepage.

Step 3 - Now a new page will open, where enter your roll number and submit.

Step 4 - Marksheet will appear on your screen.

May 23, 2023 15:01 IST

What to do if Error in JAC Board 10th Result 2023?

Students can contact their respective school principals to get the errors rectified with the board or directly contact JAC.

May 23, 2023 14:57 IST

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2023: Minimum Marks Needed to Pass

To pass the JAC Board Class 10 exam 2023, students must achieve the minimum passing marks set by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The passing marks criteria specify a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall.

May 23, 2023 14:53 IST

JAC 10th Result 2023: Marks needed to get distinction

Along with marks and grades, students will also receive division on their provisional mark sheets. How many marks do you need to get the distinction?

Distinction = 75% marks and above

First division = 60% to 75%

Second division = 45% to 60%

Third division = 33% to 45%

May 23, 2023 14:51 IST

JAC 10th Result 2023: Roll No Needed to Check Marks

To check their JAC Class 10 Result 2023, students will be required to provide their credentials such as date of birth and roll number.

May 23, 2023 14:46 IST

JAC 10th Result 2023: How Many Marks Needed to Pass?

Students have to score a minimum of 33 percent in the Jharkhand Board exam to pass it, however, those who fail to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear for the compartment exams. Those who fail compartment exam will have to repeat the year.

May 23, 2023 14:44 IST

JAC 10th Result 2023: Where to check?

— jac.jharkhand.gov.in

— jac.nic.in

— jacresults.com

— jharresults.nic.in

May 23, 2023 14:43 IST

JAC Board 10th Result 2023: Press conference to start in a while

The press conference regarding the Jharkhand Board result is going to start shortly. After which Jharkhand’s School Education Secretary Ravi Kumar will announce the results of Matric and Inter Science results.

May 23, 2023 14:39 IST

JAC 10th Result 2023: Evaluation Process

The evaluation of the answer scripts for the board exams commenced at designated regional centres established by the Jharkhand Academic Council. A total of 66 centres were set up across 19 districts of Jharkhand for the purpose of reviewing the answer scripts, with 35 centres specifically assigned for assessing the class 10 papers.

May 23, 2023 14:35 IST

Jharkhand JAC 10th Results 2023: Pass Percentage on Rise

Will the pass percentage continue to rise this year too? JAC had touched its highest-ever pass percentage in 2021 with 95.93% in the matric exam.

YEARPASS PERCENTAGE
202295.60%
2021 95.93%
202075.07%
201970.81%
201859.56%
May 23, 2023 14:30 IST

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2023: JAC matric result queries answered

Name of the Board: JAC Jharkhand board result

Name of the exam: Jharkhand 10th Results 2023 for the Matric Exams

Result Release Date: Tuesday, May 23

Result Release time: 3 pm

Result official website: jac.nic.in

May 23, 2023 14:27 IST

JAC 10th Result 2023 Shortly: Keep THIS Document Ready

The Jharkhand Board results will be announced online today at 3 PM via press conference. Students will need their roll number and roll code as mentioned on admit card to check their scores. Hence, they must keep their ADMIT CARD or HALL TICKET ready ahead of checking the marks.

May 23, 2023 14:23 IST

JAC 10th Result 2023: When & Where to Get JAC Marksheet?

As soon as the official announcement is out at 3 PM, Jharkhand class 10 results will be available via the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in as well as News18.com. The Class 10 result can also be checked at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.

May 23, 2023 14:21 IST

JAC 10th Result: Manish Kumar Katiyar Topped Exam With 490 Marks

Rank 1: Manish Kumar Katiyar had topped the exam by scoring 490 marks

Rank 2: Kundan Kumar stood second having secured 488 marks

Rank 3: Ayush Kumar Hind came third with 488 marks

May 23, 2023 14:20 IST

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2023: Merit List

The merit list will be released as soon as the results are out. The merit list consists of the top-ranking students as well as the marks obtained by them.

May 23, 2023 14:17 IST

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2023: Get JAC result via SMS

Step 1: Open SMS section on your mobile

Step 2: Type ‘RESULTJAC10ROLLCODE + ROLL NO’ on the message body

Step 3: Send to 56263

Step 4: You will receive your result as an SMS

May 23, 2023 14:15 IST

Jharkhand Board Matric Result 2023: Marks needed to get distinction

Along with marks and grades, students will also receive division on their provisional marksheets. So, how much marks do you need to get distinction?

Distinction = 75% marks and above

First division = 60% to 75%

Second division = 45% to 60%

Third division = 33% to 45%

May 23, 2023 08:38 IST

JAC 10th Result 2023 via SMS

Read more

Students will be able to check 10th class result 2023 online from various official websites including jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, and jharresults.nic.in. To pass the Jharkhand board exam and advance to class 11, students in class 10 must score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and overall.

Once the Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2023 is officially declared, candidates dissatisfied with their marks in any subject will have the option to apply for re-checking, also known as scrutiny. The Class 10 board examinations were held from March 14 to April 3. The evaluation of the answer scripts for the board exams commenced at designated regional centres established by the Jharkhand Academic Council. A total of 66 centres were set up across 19 districts of Jharkhand for the purpose of reviewing the answer scripts, with 35 centres specifically assigned for assessing the class 10 papers. To check their JAC Class 10 Result 2023, students will be required to provide their credentials such as date of birth and roll number.

The scrutiny or re-evaluation process for the Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2023 is expected to be announced around July 2023. Students who fail to clear one or two subjects in the JAC Matric (class 10) supplementary exams can apply for the JAC Matric supplementary exam through their respective schools.

In the last year’s Jharkhand board examination, a total of 3,99,010 students appeared, out of which 3,73,893 students successfully passed the exam. The overall pass percentage for 2022 was recorded at 95.60 per cent. When comparing the pass percentages, it was observed that girls achieved a pass percentage of 95.50 per cent, while boys achieved a slightly higher pass percentage of 95.70 per cent.

TRENDING NEWS