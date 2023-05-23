JAC 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Board Matric Result Declared, 95.38% of 4 Lakh Students Clear Exam

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj
Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 16:13 IST
Jharkhand, India
JAC 10th Results 2023 Live: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Jharkhand board class 10 results 2023 today, May 23 at 3 pm. A total of 95.38% of the 4 lakh students who took the exam cleared it. The declaration of the class 10 results was made through a press conference by JAC education secretary K Ravi Kumar and chairman Anil Kumar Mahato. Read More
As many as 95.38% have cleared the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Jharkhand board class 10 result 2023. Over 4 lakh students took the exam, out of which 66.23 per cent of students secured first division, 31.05 per cent of students secured second division and 2.37 percent of students secured third division…read more
A total of 81.45 per cent of students have qualified for the Jharkhand Board Science stream exam. Of the total students, 90.60 per cent got first division, 9.37 per cent got second division and 0.2 per cent pegged third division…read more
Rank 1. Shreya Songi, Jamshedpur, Tribal School
Rank 2. Saurabh Kumar Pal, Dumka Hatiya Patar
Rank 3. Deeksha Bharti, Hazaribagh
Rank 3. Deep Mitra, Chas.
Jharkhand Board Exam Result can be checked in the following websites-
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jac.nic.in
jacresults.com and
jharresults.nic.in
2023 - 95.38%
2022 - 95.60%
2021 - 95.93%
|YEAR
|PASS PERCENTAGE
|2023
|95.38%
|2022
|95.60%
|2021
|95.93%
|2020
|75.07%
|2019
|70.81%
|2018
|59.56%
The pass percentage of Jharkhand Board matriculation was 95.38 per cent. Of these, 66.23 per cent of students secured first division, 31.05 per cent of students secured second division and 2.37 percent of students secured third division.
A total of 95.38% of students who took the exam cleared it.
Step 1: Open SMS section on your mobile
Step 2: Type ‘RESULTJAC10ROLLCODE + ROLL NO’ on the message body
Step 3: Send to 56263
Step 4: You will receive your result as an SMS
Name of the Board: JAC Jharkhand board result
Name of the exam: Jharkhand 10th Results 2023 for the Matric Exams
Result Release Date: Tuesday, May 23
Result Release time: 3 pm
Result official website: jac.nic.in
|YEAR
|PASS PERCENTAGE
|2022
|95.60%
|2021
|95.93%
|2020
|75.07%
|2019
|70.81%
|2018
|59.56%
Education Secretary K Ravi Kumar and Chairman Anil Kumar Mahto will declare the result through a press conference. Over 5 lakh students are awaiting results.
The Jharkhand Board results will be announced online via press conference. Students will need their roll number and roll code as mentioned on admit card to check their scores. Hence, they must keep their ADMIT CARD or HALL TICKET ready ahead of checking the marks.
Step 1 - Go to the website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
Step 2 - Then click on the result link available on the homepage.
Step 3 - Now a new page will open, where enter your roll number and submit.
Step 4 - Marksheet will appear on your screen.
Students can contact their respective school principals to get the errors rectified with the board or directly contact JAC.
To pass the JAC Board Class 10 exam 2023, students must achieve the minimum passing marks set by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The passing marks criteria specify a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall.
Along with marks and grades, students will also receive division on their provisional mark sheets. How many marks do you need to get the distinction?
Distinction = 75% marks and above
First division = 60% to 75%
Second division = 45% to 60%
Third division = 33% to 45%
To check their JAC Class 10 Result 2023, students will be required to provide their credentials such as date of birth and roll number.
Students have to score a minimum of 33 percent in the Jharkhand Board exam to pass it, however, those who fail to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear for the compartment exams. Those who fail compartment exam will have to repeat the year.
— jac.jharkhand.gov.in
— jac.nic.in
— jacresults.com
— jharresults.nic.in
The press conference regarding the Jharkhand Board result is going to start shortly. After which Jharkhand’s School Education Secretary Ravi Kumar will announce the results of Matric and Inter Science results.
The evaluation of the answer scripts for the board exams commenced at designated regional centres established by the Jharkhand Academic Council. A total of 66 centres were set up across 19 districts of Jharkhand for the purpose of reviewing the answer scripts, with 35 centres specifically assigned for assessing the class 10 papers.
Will the pass percentage continue to rise this year too? JAC had touched its highest-ever pass percentage in 2021 with 95.93% in the matric exam.
|YEAR
|PASS PERCENTAGE
|2022
|95.60%
|2021
|95.93%
|2020
|75.07%
|2019
|70.81%
|2018
|59.56%
Name of the Board: JAC Jharkhand board result
Name of the exam: Jharkhand 10th Results 2023 for the Matric Exams
Result Release Date: Tuesday, May 23
Result Release time: 3 pm
Result official website: jac.nic.in
The Jharkhand Board results will be announced online today at 3 PM via press conference. Students will need their roll number and roll code as mentioned on admit card to check their scores. Hence, they must keep their ADMIT CARD or HALL TICKET ready ahead of checking the marks.
As soon as the official announcement is out at 3 PM, Jharkhand class 10 results will be available via the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in as well as News18.com. The Class 10 result can also be checked at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.
Rank 1: Manish Kumar Katiyar had topped the exam by scoring 490 marks
Rank 2: Kundan Kumar stood second having secured 488 marks
Rank 3: Ayush Kumar Hind came third with 488 marks
The merit list will be released as soon as the results are out. The merit list consists of the top-ranking students as well as the marks obtained by them.
Step 1: Open SMS section on your mobile
Step 2: Type ‘RESULTJAC10ROLLCODE + ROLL NO’ on the message body
Step 3: Send to 56263
Step 4: You will receive your result as an SMS
Along with marks and grades, students will also receive division on their provisional marksheets. So, how much marks do you need to get distinction?
Distinction = 75% marks and above
First division = 60% to 75%
Second division = 45% to 60%
Third division = 33% to 45%
Once the Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2023 is officially declared, candidates dissatisfied with their marks in any subject will have the option to apply for re-checking, also known as scrutiny. The Class 10 board examinations were held from March 14 to April 3. The evaluation of the answer scripts for the board exams commenced at designated regional centres established by the Jharkhand Academic Council. A total of 66 centres were set up across 19 districts of Jharkhand for the purpose of reviewing the answer scripts, with 35 centres specifically assigned for assessing the class 10 papers. To check their JAC Class 10 Result 2023, students will be required to provide their credentials such as date of birth and roll number.
The scrutiny or re-evaluation process for the Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2023 is expected to be announced around July 2023. Students who fail to clear one or two subjects in the JAC Matric (class 10) supplementary exams can apply for the JAC Matric supplementary exam through their respective schools.
In the last year’s Jharkhand board examination, a total of 3,99,010 students appeared, out of which 3,73,893 students successfully passed the exam. The overall pass percentage for 2022 was recorded at 95.60 per cent. When comparing the pass percentages, it was observed that girls achieved a pass percentage of 95.50 per cent, while boys achieved a slightly higher pass percentage of 95.70 per cent.