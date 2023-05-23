JAC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Jharkhand Board Class 12th Results Declared; Check At jacresults.com

Step 1- Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board, jacresults.com.

Step 2- On the homepage, navigate the link to ‘ JAC 12th Board result 2023’. Select the link.

Step 3- Now enter your roll number mentioned on the hall ticket issued by Jharkhand Education Board and select the submit button.

Step 4- The Jharkhand result for class 12th will appear on your screen.