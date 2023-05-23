JAC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Jharkhand Board Class 12th Results Declared; Check At jacresults.com

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo
Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 16:14 IST
Jharkhand, India
JAC 12th Results 2023 LIVE: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the results for Jharkhand Board Class 12 results 2023 today, May 23 at 3 PM. Students who appeared for the examination can check their result from the official websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jharresults.nic.in. Read More
Jharkhand Class 12th science stream girls pass percentage: 78.93 percent
Jharkhand Class 12th science stream boys pass percentage: 82.87 percent
Jharkhand Board Class 12th results can also be accessed through SMS. For this, 12th class students should type JHA12 space roll number in their message box and send a message to 5676750.
Step 1- Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board, jacresults.com.
Step 2- On the homepage, navigate the link to ‘ JAC 12th Board result 2023’. Select the link.
Step 3- Now enter your roll number mentioned on the hall ticket issued by Jharkhand Education Board and select the submit button.
Step 4- The Jharkhand result for class 12th will appear on your screen.
In the JAC Science toppers, from top 10, 7 are females.
Rank 1 – Divya Kumari with total marks 479
Rank 2- Khushi Kumari with total marks 476
Rank 3- Priyanka Ghose with marks 475
Rank 4- Baby Kumari, Risha Sahu and Priyanka Sinha
Rank 5- Himani Kumari
Rank 1- Shreya Songi with 490 marks
Ran 2- Saurabh Kumar Pal with 489 scores
Rank 3- Deeksha Bharti and Deep Mitra with 488 marks
Rank 1 - Divya Kumari with total marks 479
Rank 2- Khushi Kumari with total marks 476
Rank 3- Priyanka Ghose with marks 475
- jac.jharkhand.gov.in
- jac.nic.in
- jacresults.com and
- jharresults.nic.in
A total of 81.45 percent students have qualified the Jharkhand Board Science stream exam. From the total students, 90.60 percent got first division, 9.37 percent got second division while 0.2 percent pegged third division.
Every student has to receive 33 marks in every subject and overall to pass the examination.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has set aside three helpline numbers for class 10th and 12th students and their parents to check up about any queries or issues related to the Jharkhand Board examination. They can reach out at 7485093433, 7485093436, and 7485093440. Students can also contact their respective school principals to get the errors rectified with the board.
In the event that a candidate cannot find his or her admit card, they should immediately get in touch with their respective school administrations. The school administration will provide the student with the school code, roll number, and any other information they would need to obtain their results.
To pass the JAC class 12 exam, students must achieve a score of 33 per cent or above. In addition to the marks, they will receive grades:
A+ grade – 80% and above
A grade – 60% to 80%
B grade – 45% to 60%
C grade – 33% to 45%
D grade – Below 33%
The board exams were cancelled and the students were evaluated on the basis of an alternative evaluation method. The class 10 students were assessed on the basis of their performance in class 9 final exams while class 12 students were evaluated based on the marks scored by them in class 11.
Out of the total marks, 80% weightage was given to theory exams and 20% to practicals. Subjects that did not include practical exams were evaluated using internal assessment marks.
The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the Class 12 board exams from March 14 to April 5. This year, approximately 8 lakh candidates registered for the board examinations. In order to pass the JAC Board Class 12 exam 2023, students must obtain the minimum passing marks set by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The passing criteria state that students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall. Only those who meet these requirements will be considered successful and can proceed with their higher education plans based on their JAC Board Class 12 Result 2023.
Students who are dissatisfied with their JAC Class 12 Board result will have the option to apply for the revaluation process in the Jharkhand intermediate result 2023. To initiate the re-evaluation process, students must approach their respective school authorities. Applications for re-evaluation will be accepted through schools, and the school authorities will provide the necessary guidance and assistance for the application process. Students who did not pass the JAC Class 12 result 2023 will have an opportunity to improve their scores through the compartment exam.
In 2022, the overall pass percentage across all streams for Class 12 was recorded at 97.42 per cent. For the science stream, the overall pass percentage last year was 91.43 per cent, while the commerce stream had a passing rate of 92.74 per cent, and the arts stream achieved a pass percentage of 97.42 per cent.