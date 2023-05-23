Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023: How to Check JAC Inter Marks Online, Via SMS, Digilocker

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the Jharkhand Class 12th result soon. Students will be able to check as well as download their JAC 12th result from the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students will have to use their roll code or roll number and date of birth (DoB) to access the JAC 12th result 2023 for Arts, Science, and Commerce.

JAC 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

The Jharkhand board conducted the Class 12 exams from March 14 to April 5. The exams were held from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM. Students have the option to check their results after they have been released on the official websites, through SMS, and via the DigiLocker app. The results can also be checked at News18.com by filling this form below.

JAC 12th Result 2023: How to Check Online

Step 1: Visit jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the JAC 12th result link.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the roll number or roll code along with the date of birth and click on submit.

Step 4: The JAC Class 12 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the JAC Class 12 result for future reference.

JAC 12th Result 2023: How to Check via SMS

Sometimes the official website and direct link can face some issues or be down due to traffic when the results are announced. So, candidates can check their scores via SMS as well.

For JAC Class 12 results, type – RESULT (space) JAC12 (space) Roll Code (space) Roll number and send the message to 56263. In the form of a text message, the JAC Board 12th result 2023 will be sent on the same number.

JAC 12th Result 2023: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to DigiLocker app on your phone and click on sign-up.

Step 2: Register yourself by entering details such as name, email id, Aadhaar card number, and mobile number and submit.

Step 3: Enter the security PIN on the app that you receive on your phone.

Step 4: After logging in, look for JAC 12th Result 2023 under the ‘education’ section.

Step 5: Enter your Aadhaar card number and click on submit.

Step 6: The JAC Class 12 Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

As many as 66 evaluation centres have been set up by the Jharkhand Academic Council in 19 districts of the state to evaluate the answer scripts of students. Out of these 66 centres, 35 of them have been set up for checking matriculation or Class 10 answer sheets and 31 centres for checking intermediate or Class 11 and 12 copies.