Jharkhand Board Exams 2023: Results For Classes 10, 12 Likely in June

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is currently conducting the board examination for Classes 10 and 12. While the Class 10 board exams will conclude on April 3, the Class 12 board exams will end on April 5. According to reports, students can expect the results in the first week of June.

Once out, the students can access the result from the official website of jac.jharkhand.gov.in. They have to use their roll number and date of birth to download their scorecards. The students can also access their scores on News18 website.

Last year, 3,73,893 students passed the Jharkhand Academic Council’s Class 10 board exams. The pass percentage out of the total number of students who appeared was 95.60%. The total pass percentage for the Jharkhand Class 12 board exams for Science, Commerce and the Arts was 91.43%, 92.74% and 97.42% respectively.

Jharkhand Board 2023 results via SMS: How to check

For Class 10 results: Type JHA10 space roll number and send it to 5676750. A candidate can also access the results with this format-

RESULT (space) JAC10 space RollCode + RollNumber (space) REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263. Jharkhand Academic Council Class 10 Result 2023 will be sent through an SMS on the same number.

For Class 12 results, type an SMS in this format – RESULT (space) JAC12 (space) Roll Code (space) Roll no. Send the message to 56263. The JAC Board 12th result 2023 will be sent to the respective student in the form of a text message on the same number.

Jharkhand Board 2023 results: How to check online

Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 results can be checked online as well. Students need to visit the official website and enter their roll number and roll code in the login window. Follow the steps provided below to check the Jharkhand Board 2023 results-

Step 1 - Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Board - jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the JAC class 10th or 12th Result. A link will be available to the student. Click the provided link.

Step 3- A login window will display on the screen. Enter the roll number and roll code provided in the hall ticket.

Step 4 - Click on the submit option. The JAC results for classes 10, and 12 (Whichever you selected) will appear on the screen. Download and save the Jharkhand board result for your future reference.

After the result, students can ask Jharkhand Academic Council to re-evaluate and scrutinise the scorecard. On the official website, a link will be provided for re-evaluation. Those who want a re-evaluation, should apply within the deadline with the requisite fee.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has declared that the state will give the JAC 2023 toppers laptops, cell phones and a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh. The top three students in the JAC 2023 results for Classes 10 and 12 will be eligible for this prize, according to a PTI report.

