Jharkhand Board Class 11 Result Declared At jacresults.com, 98.15% Students Pass

Results for the Jharkhand Board class 11 exams were released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) today, June 13. The official websites jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in can be accessed by candidates who took the class 11 examinations to view their results. Students must enter their roll code and roll number on the result portal to check their JAC class 11 results.

3,78,376 students enrolled for the Jharkhand Board class 11 examinations, of which 3,68,402 students showed up and 3,61,615 students passed. This year, overall 98.15 per cent of students passed the exam, which is an increase of five per cent over the 93.53 per cent of students who passed the previous year’s exam.

As usual, girls outpaced the performance of boys this year as well, with them recording a pass percentage of 98.28 per cent. On the other hand, boys’ passing rates, which were 98.01 per cent, were not far behind that of girls.

Advertisement

JAC CLASS 11 RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

STEP 1: Visit the Jharkhand Board’s official websites at jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.

STEP 2: On the homepage, find and select the “Results for Intermediate Exam 2023" link.

STEP 3: On the resulting login screen, enter your roll number and roll code.

STEP 4: Click the “Submit" button, and the JAC 11th Result 2023 will appear on the screen of your device.

STEP 5: Review your JAC class 11 results and print a copy for future reference.