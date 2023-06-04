Jharkhand Board Class 8 Result Declared At jacresults.com, How To Check

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the JAC Class 8 result 2023 on, June 3. Students who appeared for Jharkhand Board Class 8 exams can download their scores on the official website – jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Additionally, the results can be checked by school principals by logging in with their username (6-digit JAC School Code) and password to check the results of their students for the Class-8 Board Examination 2023.

The Jharkhand Board Class 8 examinations were held in two shifts on April 13. The first shift ran from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the second from 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. The first paper covered Hindi, English, or any other language, while the second paper included mathematics, science, and social science. The question paper consisted of 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Follow the instructions below to check the JAC class 8 board exam results.

Step 2: Go to jacresults.com to access the JAC official website for the class 8 results 2023.

Step 3: On the home page, click the Jharkhand 8th Result 2023 link.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and click the submit button.

Step 5: The class 8 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check your results and download a copy of it

Step 7: Print out a physical copy of the JAC class 8 board exam results 2023 for future records.

Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2023: Details To check In Marksheet

Students must verify the accuracy of the information provided on the JAC class 8th result 2023. In the event of a discrepancy in the class 8th result, they should notify the JAC authorities. The following information will be made available via JAC 8th Result 2023:

Board name Class and exam year School code JAC UID Registration number School name Student’s name Father’s name Grade obtained by the student Result status

Students will be notified of when they may pick up their marksheets from their respective schools. For additional information, students and school principals should visit the JAC’s official website.