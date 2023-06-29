Jharkhand CM Announces Rs 300-crore Skill Development College in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday announced that his government will set up a Skill Development College in Ranchi at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

Addressing a function where he handed over appointment letters to about 500 students of ITI Skill Development College, he said Jharkhand is counted among one of the most backward states but his government was committed to promoting economic activities, besides skilling its youth.

"It is an era of technology. Machines are playing a vital role in daily lives and factories… In such a situation, it is necessary for you to be skilled. The government’s special emphasis is on skilling the youth of the state and a skill development college will be set up in Ranchi at a cost of Rs 300 crore," he told the gathering.

Advertisement

Soren said the schemes implemented by his government for the strengthening of the rural economy, especially for tribals, Dalits, minorities, farmers, women and youth, were showing results.

The government is also continuously working for strengthening health infrastructure in the state, he said.

"Educated rural youths are being given license to operate medicine shops at the panchayat level. To further strengthen this system, we are moving towards creating a medical circuit. As part of this, the medicine shop operators will be connected online to doctors so that in case of emergency, they can give medicines to the patients after consulting a specialist doctor," he added.

Soren said that Azim Premji Foundation and Apollo Group have expressed their willingness to invest in the health sector in the state, including medical colleges and hospitals.