Jharkhand: Four School Students Injured After Portion of Classroom Ceiling Caves-in

At least four class 2 students were injured, one of them critically, after a portion of the ceiling of their school’s classroom in Jharkhand’s Latehar district caved in on Sunday, an official said.

The incident took place in Saraidih Urdu Middle School at Pokhrikala in Barwadih police station area, around 180 km from the state capital Ranchi.

Around 50 students were in the classroom when the incident happened. Urdu-medium schools remain open on Sundays and are closed on Fridays.