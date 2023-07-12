Jharkhand Girl Commits Suicide When Beaten For Wearing Bindi In School

A school girl in Jharkhand commits suicide after she was beaten for wearing ‘bindi’ in school. The incident is from Jharkhand’s Dhanbad area. The parents of the deceased girl protested outside the school against management and authorities. The protest led by girl’s parents and some locals prompted police to take action and initiate a probe. Taking cognisance of the matter, National Commission For Protection Of Child Rights Chairperson Priyank Kanoonga tweeted and visited the place.

Advertisement

Following the incident, the principal of the school and teacher who maltreated the girl are arrested. It is also alleged that the deceased girl was slapped and allegedly humiliated during prayer by the lady teacher for wearing bindi. The Tetulmari police station in-charge Ashish Kumar Yadav informed PTI that the girl also left a suicide note in her room in which she allegedly held the teacher of the school and the principal responsible for the incident.

As reported by agencies, the suicide note by girl was addressed to the Tetulmari police station officer in charge, where the deceased girl said that she can’t tolerate insult in school in public and preferred death and asked police to take action against the teacher and principal. The girl after reaching home reportedly committed suicide in her house in Hanumangarhi Colony, about 25 km from the district headquarters.