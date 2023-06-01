Jharkhand High Court Invites Applications For 42 Vacancies; All You Need To Know

The Jharkhand High Court has invited online applications for the post of personal assistant from May 25 and the last date to apply is June 24. Through this recruitment drive, the Jharkhand High Court will fill a total of 42 vacancies. Interested and qualified candidates may apply jhc.org.in or jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. Candidates are advised to thoroughly review the official notification before applying. The candidates are also advised to fill out the application form before the last date to avoid any technical issues.

The application fee for Unreserved categories /Backward Caste-I & II candidates will be Rs.500, whereas, for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates, it is Rs125. There is no application fee for Persons with disabilities.

Candidates must meet the minimum educational qualification of graduation or an equivalent degree from an accredited university or institution. Additionally, they must be capable of typing at a speed of 40 and 100 words per minute (WPM) while using English shorthand. Candidates should also be familiar with basic computer application knowledge.

As of April 1, 2022, the minimum age requirement for these positions is 21, while the maximum age requirement is 35. For applicants from reserved groups, a relaxation of the upper age limit has been provided. The state government’s reservation policy will be in effect, and those who qualify for it will be given preference.

After filling out the application form for the Jharkhand High Court vacancies, the candidates will have to sit for a stenography test, followed by a typing test and lastly, an interview.

According to the 7th Pay Revision Committee (PRC), the salary given to Personal Assistants at the Jharkhand High Court will be at Scale 7 of the pay matrix. For this level, salaries will range from Rs 44,900 to 1,42,400.

Here’s how to apply:

Advertisement

To apply online for the Jharkhand High Court PA Recruitment 2023 through the official website, aspirants can follow the instructions listed below.

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website of @jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in.

Advertisement

Step 2: Complete the application form with the necessary information.

Advertisement

Step 3: Upload the required document and make the payments.

Advertisement

Step 4: Verify the application form before submitting it

Step 5: Submit your application for the Jharkhand High Court PA Recruitment 2023 and download the hard copy for your records.