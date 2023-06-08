Jharkhand JCECEB B.Ed Results 2023 Declared, Counselling Begins Today

The JCECEB has declared the results for the Jharkhand B.Ed entrance exam 2023 on June 7, 2023. Candidates can now access their results on the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. The Jharkhand B.Ed combined entrance competitive exam took place on May 13, witnessing significant participation from applicants across the state. The results will determine the admission of candidates into B.Ed programmes are offered by various colleges and universities in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand B.Ed Result 2023: How to download

Step 1 - Open your preferred web browser and visit the official website of the JCECEB (Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board) at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2 - Look for the “Results" or “Examination Results" section on the JCECEB website.

Step 3 - Click on the appropriate link related to the “Jharkhand B.Ed Result 2023" or a similar option.

Step 4 - You will be directed to the results page, where you will find a list of various examination results.

Step 5 - Locate the specific link for the Jharkhand B.Ed Result 2023 and click on it.

Step 6 - On the result page, you will be prompted to enter your credentials, such as your roll number, date of birth, or registration number. Enter the required information accurately.

Step 7- After providing the necessary details, the Jharkhand B.Ed Result 2023 will be displayed on your screen. Take a moment to review your result, including your score, rank, and any other relevant information.

Step 8 - If desired, you can save the result by clicking on the “Download" or “Print" button on the result page. This will allow you to obtain a digital or physical copy of your result for future reference.

The Jharkhand JCECEB B.Ed Result 2023 includes the following details:

1. Candidate’s Name

2. Gender (Male/Female)

3. Roll Number of the Candidate

4. Registration Number of the Candidate

5. Category of the Candidate