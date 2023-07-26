Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 For MBBS, BDS Courses Begins at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has started the registration for the Jharkhand NEET counselling 2023. Those seeking admission to MBBS and BDS seats in Jharkhand will have time until July 29 to register themselves for the Jharkhand NEET admission 2023.

The Jharkhand NEET merit list for counselling 2023 will be published on the official JCECEB website based on registration. Candidates must score the required minimum qualifying percentile for NEET in order to be included in the same group. The authorities will conduct Jharkhand MBBS 2023 counselling based on the merit list, seats available, cut-off, and other variables.

For Jharkhand NEET 2023 admission, eligible students must register themselves by indicating their preferred college and course. The Jharkhand NEET counselling conducting body would check all of the candidates’ documents before allocating seats to candidates. Only those applicants who successfully complete all formalities would be considered qualified for Jharkhand NEET UG 2023 admissions.

Jharkhand NEET 2023: Counselling Dates

Medical aspirants must be informed of the important dates for the counselling of Jharkhand MBBS. It is advised that candidates keep track of the events on the official website.

Jharkhand MBBS 2023 counselling: Documents required

The documents mentioned below should be carried by candidates at the time of reporting:

Class 10 and 12 marks sheet Recent passport-size photographs Category certificate Class 10 and 12 passing certificate Local/Permanent resident certificate NEET 2023 admit card Photo ID proof NEET 2023 scorecard Jharkhand NEET counselling 2023 - Procedure

Medical aspirants can check the Jharkhand MBBS merit list displayed on the official website soon after it has been published. Such applicants who are included in the merit list will have to verify the relevant documents for Jharkhand MBBS 2023 counselling.

Before choosing a college or course for the Jharkhand NEET UG 2023 counselling, medical aspirants must first get their documents checked at the designated centre. They must also take their position on the state merit list into mind.