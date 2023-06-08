Jharkhand Public Service Commission Notifies 56 Vacancies; Know More

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released an official notification on its website, inviting online applications for the role of Food Safety Officer. The application process will begin on June 15 and will remain open until July 14. Eligible candidates can apply for these positions by visiting the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in.
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission 2023 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 56 vacancies. Candidates can access comprehensive information, including the number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee, selection process and other details below.
JPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Starting date of online application: June 15, 2023
Deadline for submitting online application: July 14, 2023
Last Date To Pay Amount: July 17, 2023
Educational Qualifications Required
Candidates must have a degree from a recognised university in fields such as food technology, dairy technology, biotechnology, oil technology, agricultural science, veterinary science, biochemistry, microbiology, medicine, or a Master’s degree in chemistry.
Selection Process
The selection process for these positions will involve a written exam, interview, document verification and a medical examination.
Vacancy Details
Food Safety Officer- 56 seats are available for the given position.
Application Fees
Applicants falling under the unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category must pay an application fee of Rs 600, while candidates from the SC/ST category of Jharkhand state are required to pay an application fee of Rs 150.
Age Limit
Candidates applying for given positions must be at least 21 years old and not exceed 35 years of age (for the General category).
Salary
Candidates who secure the Food Safety Officer (FSO) position will be entitled to a salary package in the pay scale of Rs 9,300-Rs 34,800, along with grade pay of 5,400.
How To Apply?
Go to the official website at jpsc.gov.in.
Click on the Online application link
Locate and click the FSO application link
Complete the registration process
Pay the fees
Submit the form
Make sure to keep a printout of the application for future reference.