Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Invites Applications To Fill 2,017 Vacancies

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has issued a notification for the JSSC CGL recruitment on its official website, www.jssc.nic.in. This year, the application process will commence on June 20 and will end on July 19. Interested candidates are advised to thoroughly review the JSSC CGL recruitment notification to check their eligibility for the available positions.
As per the recruitment notification, all the available vacancies will be filled following the second stage of online examination, which includes the preliminary and main exams, as well as the verification of documents. Eligible candidates for these positions can submit their applications through the official website of JSSC. The recruitment process aims to fill a total of 2017 vacancies.
JSSC CGL 2023 application fee
General, OBC categories candidates- Rs 100
SC/ST Candidates- Rs 50
JSSC CGL 2023 eligibility criteria
As per the requirements set by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), candidates applying for JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023 must hold a bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognised university.
JSSC CGL 2023 salary
The salary offered to candidates selected for different positions may vary, as stated in the recruitment notification. The salary structure for different posts is given below:
Assistant Branch Officer: Rs 44,900-Rs 1,42,400
Junior Secretariat Assistant: Rs 19,900-Rs 63,200
Planning Assistant: Rs 29,200-Rs 92,300
Block Supply Officer: Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400
JSSC CGL 2023 selection process
JSSC CGL selection process consists of three stages- prelims, mains and document verification.
JSSC CGL 2023 age limit
Candidates should fall between the age range of 21 to 35 years as of August 1, 2023. It is important to note that candidates belonging to reserved categories are granted relaxation in the upper age limit.
JSSC CGL 2023 vacancy details
Assistant Branch Officer: 863
Junior Secretariat Assistant: 335
Block Supply Officer: 252
Labour Enforcement Officer: 182
Planning Assistant: 5
Block Welfare Officer: 195
Regional Officer: 185
How to apply?
Go to the official website of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission at www.jssc.nic.in
Find and click on the “Apply Online" option
Select the Registration for JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023 option
Click on the login button to enter your credentials
Fill in the personal details as well as communication and academic details
Upload the necessary documents as required
Pay the application fees
Download application fees and take a printout for future reference.