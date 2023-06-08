Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Invites Applications To Fill 2,017 Vacancies

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has issued a notification for the JSSC CGL recruitment on its official website, www.jssc.nic.in. This year, the application process will commence on June 20 and will end on July 19. Interested candidates are advised to thoroughly review the JSSC CGL recruitment notification to check their eligibility for the available positions.

As per the recruitment notification, all the available vacancies will be filled following the second stage of online examination, which includes the preliminary and main exams, as well as the verification of documents. Eligible candidates for these positions can submit their applications through the official website of JSSC. The recruitment process aims to fill a total of 2017 vacancies.

JSSC CGL 2023 application fee

General, OBC categories candidates- Rs 100

SC/ST Candidates- Rs 50

JSSC CGL 2023 eligibility criteria

As per the requirements set by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), candidates applying for JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023 must hold a bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognised university.

JSSC CGL 2023 salary

The salary offered to candidates selected for different positions may vary, as stated in the recruitment notification. The salary structure for different posts is given below:

Assistant Branch Officer: Rs 44,900-Rs 1,42,400

Junior Secretariat Assistant: Rs 19,900-Rs 63,200

Planning Assistant: Rs 29,200-Rs 92,300

Block Supply Officer: Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400

JSSC CGL 2023 selection process

JSSC CGL selection process consists of three stages- prelims, mains and document verification.

JSSC CGL 2023 age limit

Candidates should fall between the age range of 21 to 35 years as of August 1, 2023. It is important to note that candidates belonging to reserved categories are granted relaxation in the upper age limit.

JSSC CGL 2023 vacancy details

Assistant Branch Officer: 863

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 335

Block Supply Officer: 252

Labour Enforcement Officer: 182

Planning Assistant: 5

Block Welfare Officer: 195

Regional Officer: 185

How to apply?

Go to the official website of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission at www.jssc.nic.in

Find and click on the “Apply Online" option

Select the Registration for JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023 option

Click on the login button to enter your credentials

Fill in the personal details as well as communication and academic details

Upload the necessary documents as required