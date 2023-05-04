JIPMAT 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Today, How to Edit

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2023 soon. Candidates who want can make the required changes to their application form by visiting the official page at jipmat.nta.ac.in. The application correction process started on May 2, and will end on May 4 at 11:50 PM. Students are advised to undertake the correction(s) in the application form very carefully as no further chance will be provided by NTA.

“All the registered candidates for the said examination are advised to visit the website and are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided," read NTA’s official notification. The exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 28. The admission test will be held from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

JIPMAT 2023 Application Correction: How to Make Changes

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA JIPMAT at jipmat.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “JIPMAT 2023 Correction Window" link.

Step 3: As the application form opens, make the required corrections and preview it.

Step 4: Then submit the changes and download the confirmation page.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of it for future reference.

JIPMAT 2023: Exam Pattern

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and will be for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. There will be a total of 100 questions and the exam will be of 400 marks. Every question will carry four marks and one mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

The online registration for the JIPMAT exam began on April 6 and ended on April 30. The JIPMAT is a national-level entrance test for candidates seeking admission to a 5-year integrated course in Management at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Jammu and Bodh Gaya for the academic session 2023-24.

