JIPMAT 2023 Final Answer Key Released at jipmat.nta.ac.in, How To Check

The final answer key for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) has been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The JIPMAT 2023 final answer key pdf may be downloaded by candidates at jipmat.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in. Officials announced the JIPMAT results on June 17. To get their JIPMAT scorecard, candidates must provide credentials such as their application number, password, and date of birth.

On the NTA website from June 6 to June 7, the test’s questions, preliminary answer keys, and candidates’ answers were all made available. Questions and challenges were also welcomed from the candidates who took the exam. Experts validated the received challenges, and the results were processed using the final answer keys.

JIPMAT Answer Key 2023: How to download

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test – jipmat.nta.ac.in or NTA –nta.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down the webpage and select the JIPMAT 2023 Answer key link.

Step 3: The JIPMAT 2023 Answer key will show up on the screen.

Step 4: Download the JIPMAT 2023 Answer key and keep a printout of the same handy for future records.