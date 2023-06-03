J&K Public Service Commission Invites Applications For 36 Vacancies

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers (Civil). The online application process commenced on May 30 and the deadline for submitting the application forms is June 29. Interested candidates can visit the official website, jkpsc.nic.in to apply for assistant engineer jobs in Jal Shakti Department.

From June 30 to July 2, applicants will have the opportunity to make edits to their applications. JKPSC Bharti 2023 aims to fill a total of 36 positions in the Jal Shakti Department. If you are interested in applying for these posts, please carefully review all the important information provided below.

Eligibility and salary

Candidates from the unreserved category are required to submit a fee of Rs 1,000, whereas candidates from the reserved category must pay a fee of Rs 500. However, candidates belonging to the PHC category are exempted from any application fee.

For JKPSC recruitment 2023, candidates must meet certain criteria. The maximum age limit for applicants is 40 years and they are required to have a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering.

The salary scale for the vacant positions is designated as Level 8-A, with a range of Rs 50,700 to Rs 1,60,600.

Here’s to apply for JKPSC Recruitment 2023

To begin the application procedure, kindly access the official website, jkpsc.nic.in. Proceed to the Recruitment section and choose the Jobs/Online Application option. Look for the dedicated application link for AE Civil posts and click on it. Log in to your account, and provide the requested details in the application form.

Upload the required documents and complete the fee payment as specified. Once all the steps are completed, submit the form and remember to retain a printed copy for your records and future reference.