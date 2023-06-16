JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 Expected Soon at jkbose.nic.in, When & Where to Check

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 result 2023 soon. The JKBOSE Class 10 board exam results are likely to be announced in the coming week, but an official confirmation is still awaited. Once it is declared, students may check their scorecard online at jkbose.nic.in.

To access the JKBOSE 10th result 2023, students will have to enter their registration number and roll number in the result portal. The Jammu and Kashmir Class 10th results will mention details such as student name, roll number, date of birth, exam year, exam name, parents name, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks, qualifying status and grade secured by the candidate.

JKBOSE 10th Results 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education’s official page - jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘JKBOSE Class 10th Result’ link, when activated on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new login window opens, enter your registration number and roll number in the given space. Remember to click on the ‘View Result’ option to access the scorecard.

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the JKBOSE Class 10 Result will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Check the Class 10 results and download it.

Step 6: It is advisable to keep a copy of the JKBOSE Class 10 result to future reference.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2023: Passing Marks