JKBoSE Class 10th Result 2023 Declared, 79.89% Clear Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBoSE) announced the Class 10th results 2023 today, June 19. The Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 10 result 2023 is now accessible on the official website - jkbose.nic.in. Students can fill in their roll numbers and registration numbers on the result portal to check the Jammu and Kashmir Class 10 result. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir administered the JKBOSE class 10 examination from March 9 to April 5.

There were 1,48,701 students that enrolled for the JK board class 10 exam, out of which 1,18,791 successfully passed. The overall pass percentage for the JKBoSE class 10 this year is 79.89 per cent. Girls’ outperformed boys this time around, scoring 81.68 per cent compared to the boys’ 78.23 per cent pass percentage.

JKBoSE class 10 Results 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website –jkbose.nic.in to access the JKBoSE class 10 Results

Step 2: Look for the “Class 10 Results 2023" link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Candidates must fill in their JKBoSE hall ticket number and other credentials such as date of birth on the result portal and then click on submit

Step 4: The JKBoSE class 10 Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save a copy of the JKBoSE class 10 Results 2023 results and take a printout for future records