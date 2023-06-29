JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2023 Expected to be Declared Soon at jkbose.nic.in

The Class 11 result of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to be declared soon. Earlier this month, the Jammu and Kashmir Board announced the JKBOSE classes 10 and 12 results. According to reports, the class 11 result will be released by the end of June. However, an official confirmation from the board is still awaited. Once it is declared, students may check their scorecard online at jkbose.nic.in.

To download the JKBOSE 11th result, students need to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth on the login window. After downloading the Jammu and Kashmir Class 11 results, students must cross-check all the details mentioned on it. The scorecard of JKBOSE Class 11 will mention details like candidate name, roll number, date of birth, name of the exam, subjects in total, minimum marks required, marks scored, total marks secured, and qualifying status.

Advertisement

JKBOSE 11th Result 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Log on to JKBOSE’s official website

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘JKBOSE Class 11 Result’ link when available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, key in your Class 11 roll number and date of birth. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The JKBOSE Class 11 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the Jammu and Kashmir 11th results.