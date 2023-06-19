JKBOSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Process to Commence Today at jkbose.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will commence the re-evaluation process of JKBOSE Class 12 exams by online application from today, June 19. Students who are not satisfied with their scores or want to get their copies rechecked can apply for the re-evaluation by visiting the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

The deadline for filling out the JKBOSE Class 12 re-evaluation application form is July 9. Students who wish to obtain copies of their answer sheets can apply until July 2. It is important to note that disqualified students are not eligible to apply for rechecking.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education announced the JKBOSE Class 12 results on June 9. Additionally, the examinations took place from March 11 to May 15. A total of 1,27,636 students registered for the Class 12 exams this year, out of which 82,441 of them passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 65 per cent.

JKBOSE Class 12 answer sheets re-evaluation process: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that says, ‘Online Services.’

Step 3: Choose the ‘Class 12 Re-evaluation’ option.

Step 4: A new login page will open where you have to enter your roll number, registration number, email ID and mobile number.

Step 5: Fill in all the details required in the JKBOSE re-evaluation form.

Step 6: Proceed by paying the re-evaluation amount per subject through online mode.

Step 7: Take a moment, crosscheck all the details entered, and enter ‘Submit.’

Step 8: Make sure to save and download the JKBOSE Class 12 re-evaluation registration 2023 form for future reference.

JKBOSE Class 12 answer sheets re-evaluation process: Application fees

For the reevaluation process, students are required to pay an application fee of Rs 495 per answer script, and the fee for obtaining a photocopy is Rs 255 per answer script. The payment of rechecking fees can only be made online.