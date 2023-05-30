JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Open for 27 Lecturers Posts at ajkpsc.nic.in, Salary up to 1,29,200

Trends :Maharashtra SSC ResultRBSE 10th ResultCBSE 10th 12th SupplementaryCMAT 2023 ResultGSEB SSC Result
The registration process has begun today and the deadline to submit the application forms is June 29. Candidates can then edit their registration forms from June 30 to July 2

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:12 IST

JKPSC aims to fill up 27 posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive (Representative Image)

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) is recruiting lecturers. Candidates can apply for the openings on the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in. The registration process has begun today and the deadline to submit the application forms is June 29. Candidates can then edit their registration forms from June 30 to July 2. JKPSC aims to fill up 27 posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive.

Before filling out the online application form, candidates are advised to go through the instructions and all the eligibility conditions prescribed for the post. The minimum and maximum age will however, be reckoned with reference to January 1, 2023. Candidates must not submit hard copies of the application form or any other document to the Commission.

JKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

1. Lecturer – II, (Non- Engineering) Office Management and Computer Application: 8

2. Lecturer – I, Civil Engineering: 7

3. Lecturer – I, Electrical Engineering: 3

4. Lecturer – II, (Non- Engineering) Medical Lab Technology: 2

5. Lecturer – II, (Non- Engineering) Textile Designing: 2

6. Lecturer – I, Computer Engineering: 1

7. Lecturer – I, Architect Assistantship: 1

8. Lecturer – II, (Non- Engineering) Wood Technology: 1

9. Lecturer – II, (Non- Engineering) Food Technology: 1

10. Lecturer – II, (Non- Engineering) Garment Technology: 1.

JKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Age

The age limit for OM and in-service candidates is 40 years. For PHC candidates the age limit is 42 years and for RBS/SC/ST candidates the age limit is 43 years.

Education

Candidates should have Bachelor’s Degree with 55 per cent marks in an appropriate branch/discipline or equivalent from a recognized Institution/University.

JKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

Step 2: Look for and click on “Jobs/Online Application" under the ‘Recruitment’ section.

Step 3: Then click on the registration link. To complete the process, register and login to apply.

Step 4: Fill the application form, pay the required fee and submit the form as asked.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the form.

JKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates from the unreserved category have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 whereas reserved category candidates need to pay Rs 500. The Physically Handicapped (PHC) category applicants are exempted from payment of the fee.

JKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Salary

As per the JKPSC Recruitment 2023 official notification, selected candidates for the post of Lecturer I will get a monthly salary between Rs. 8000-12950, and the selected candidates for the post of Lecturer II will get a monthly salary on a pay scale level 6 (Rs. 40,800-1,29,200).

    first published: May 30, 2023, 11:12 IST
    last updated: May 30, 2023, 11:12 IST
