JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Applications Open For 25 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons, How to Register

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the official notification inviting candidates for the recruitment of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS) posts. Interested applicants can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in. The online registration process will begin from April 1 onwards and the deadline to apply for the vacancies is April 30. Once the registration process ends, candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from May 1 to May 3.

Through this recruitment campaign, the commission plans to fill up a total of 25 veterinary assistant surgeon positions in the Sheep Husbandry department. Before applying for the vacancies, candidates are advised to read the official recruitment notice completely and carefully.

JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2023: Documents Needed

While filling up the application form, candidates need to upload a set of required documents, which include:

- Date of Birth Certificate (Secondary School/Matric Certificate)

- Domicile Certificate.

- Category Certificate (if claiming benefit under this category).

- Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc) and Animal Husbandry (AH) Degree certificate along with consolidated mark sheet.

-Disability Certificate (if claiming benefit).

JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The maximum age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Whereas, the upper age limit for SC, ST, RS, ALC-IB, EWS, Social Caste, PSP category, and PHC category is 43 years and 42 years, respectively.

JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit JKPSC’s official website at jkpsc.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on ‘Jobs/Online Application’ section under the Recruitment tab.

Step 3: On the new page, click on the application link for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts.

Step 4: Then log in and fill up the application form, upload all the essential documents, and pay the fee.

Step 5: Submit the JKPSC VAS recruitment 2023 application form as instructed.

Step 6: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates from the unreserved category or general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. Whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category aspirants.

JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The Selection Process for JKPSC VAS Recruitment 2023 includes a written exam. The examination will have 120 questions out of which 100 shall be on the subject matter as per the syllabus and 20 questions on general knowledge. Each question in the exam will consist of four options. There will be negative marking for incorrect answers for all questions. One-fourth (0.25) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

