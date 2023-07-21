Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
JNTUH, Osmania University Reschedules Cancelled Exams On July 26

The examination for various courses which were earlier scheduled for July 20 and 21 will now be scheduled for July 26, 2023 by both Osmania University and JNTUH

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 12:28 IST

New Delhi, India

The examination for both the universities will now be conducted on July 26 (Representative image)
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) postponed exams scheduled for July 20 and 21. Due to high rainfall, the authority has taken the decision to now conduct the entrance examination on July 26. The exams that have been rescheduled are BTech RI8, R16, R15, R13 III year II semester University Reg/supply exams, BPharm R17, R16, R15, R13 III year Il semester University Reg/supply exams, and BTech R18 CSE Allied Branches Reg/supply exams, III-II BPharm substitute subjects.

Additionally, the exams conducted by Osmania University (OU) are also postponed. According to directions from the Telangana State Government, all exams administered by Osmania University that were planned to take place on July 20 and 21 have been postponed because of the continuous downpours, according to the official announcement. This is the second time, when Osmania University has postponed its exams. In a recently released press note, the varsity announced that all the examinations scheduled from July 11 to 13 have been postponed due to torrential rains in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

As informed by IMD, Telangana will receive heavy rain on both Thursday and Friday. For 12 districts on Thursday, including Mancherial, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashanker Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Siddipet, IMD issued a “orange" signal (heavy to very heavy rainfall). Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jagtial, and Jayashanker Bhupalpally are among the districts that would have a similar weather warning on Friday.

    • Up to Friday, it will likely rain heavily in almost all districts. IMD predicts that Hyderabad will get light to moderate intermittent rains with sporadic powerful spells. Several remote areas in most districts, including Jangaon, Yadadri Bhongir, Medak, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Siddipet, and Warangal, reported receiving more than 10 cm of rain on Wednesday.

    According to the state-run Telangana State Development Planning Society, as of 7 am on Thursday, Zaffergadh in the Jangaon district had registered the maximum 24-hour rainfall at 18.5 cm. Serilimgampally in Hyderabad recorded the greatest 24-hour rainfall of 7.3 cm, followed by Shaikpet with 6.8 cm. The water level at Godavari River at Bhadrachalam has been rising and is now over 30 feet due to the increased rains in Maharashtra.

    About the Author

    Sheen KachrooSheen Kachroo extensively covers education and careers with News18. She loves tr...Read More

    first published: July 21, 2023, 12:28 IST
    last updated: July 21, 2023, 12:28 IST
