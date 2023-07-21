JNTUH, Osmania University Reschedules Cancelled Exams On July 26

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) postponed exams scheduled for July 20 and 21. Due to high rainfall, the authority has taken the decision to now conduct the entrance examination on July 26. The exams that have been rescheduled are BTech RI8, R16, R15, R13 III year II semester University Reg/supply exams, BPharm R17, R16, R15, R13 III year Il semester University Reg/supply exams, and BTech R18 CSE Allied Branches Reg/supply exams, III-II BPharm substitute subjects.

Additionally, the exams conducted by Osmania University (OU) are also postponed. According to directions from the Telangana State Government, all exams administered by Osmania University that were planned to take place on July 20 and 21 have been postponed because of the continuous downpours, according to the official announcement. This is the second time, when Osmania University has postponed its exams. In a recently released press note, the varsity announced that all the examinations scheduled from July 11 to 13 have been postponed due to torrential rains in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

As informed by IMD, Telangana will receive heavy rain on both Thursday and Friday. For 12 districts on Thursday, including Mancherial, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashanker Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Siddipet, IMD issued a “orange" signal (heavy to very heavy rainfall). Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jagtial, and Jayashanker Bhupalpally are among the districts that would have a similar weather warning on Friday.