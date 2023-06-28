JNU MBA Admission Through CAT 2023 Reopens At jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced that the enrollment period for its MBA programme through CAT 2023 would once again commence on June 28.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship at JNU currently accepts applications for its MBA programme on its official website.

Candidates who are interested must visit jnuee.jnu.ac.in, the JNUEE official website, and complete the registration procedure if they wish to apply for the MBA programme at JNU for the academic year 2023–2024.

A total of 51 seats at the university’s MBA programmes are available for registration, which began today and ends on July 12. Applicants must have appeared in the CAT administered by IIMs in order to be considered for admission to the MBA programme. Admissions will be determined by assigning the CAT Score 70 per cent weightage, 10 per cent weightage to group discussions, and 20 per cent weightage to the personal interview.

JNU MBA Admission through CAT 2023: How to register

Step 1: Go to jnuee.jnu.ac.in to access the JNUEE official website.

Step 2: On the main page, select the “JNU MBA Admission using CAT 2023" link.

Step 3: Create an account for yourself and log in.

Step 4: Complete the JNU MBA Admission application form and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Click “Submit" as soon as you have completed your application.

Step 6: Download the JNU MBA Admission confirmation page and save a physical copy for future records.

For General Category, OBC, and EWS applicants, a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognised university with at least 50 per cent is required to be considered eligible for the MBA programme. A minimum of 45 per cent in aggregate is necessary for admission for SC/ST/PWD applicants.