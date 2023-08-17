JNU PG Admission 2023 1st Merit List Today At jnuee.jnu.ac.in

In accordance with the notification, JNU will release PG second merit list on August 25 along with the merit list for supernumerary seat admissions. As reminder to the aspirants that JNU will start pre- enrollment registration for the second merit list and supernumerary seats from the same date. Applicants who have been assigned seats must pay a charge for blocking seats assigned under the second merit list and supernumerary quota until August 28.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will release its first Post Graduate merit list today. Students who have applied for JNU Admission in 2023 cycle can check and download the list from the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in. It is advised to the students to complete the fee payments and reserve their seats in the University before August 21. Here is a way candidates can download the merit list:

From September 1, the University will perform physical verification of admission and registration of selected candidates for the MA programmes in foreign languages. The remaining PG courses will be physically verified by the administration on September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13. According to the institution, a final list following registration will be issued by September 19. The deadline to take admission is September 29.

Other than the regular courses, MA, MSc, MCA, MPH, MTech, PG diploma, and Advanced Diploma in Mass Media programmes are also available in JNU. Candidates will be admitted to these programmes by the NTA conducted Central University Entrance Test (CUET (PG)) 2023. Reportedly, in the case of a tie between two candidates, merit will be determined based on the higher marks received in the NTA CBT and, if necessary, according to the marks obtained in the qualifying graduate degree.