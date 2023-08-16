JNU PG Admission 2023: First Merit List to Release Tomorrow at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is all set to reveal the inaugural merit list for its postgraduate (PG) degree admissions on August 17. Aspiring candidates can access and download the JNU PG first merit list 2023 through the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Once the merit list is released, the central university will promptly initiate the pre-enrollment registration process. The last date to complete fee payments and reserve seats based on the first list will be done by August 21.

JNU 2023 Merit List: How To Check

Step 1 - Go to the official ‘JNU PG merit list 2023’ page.

Step 2 - Enter the login details, such as the application number and password.

Step 3 - Your screen will display the JNU PG merit list.

Step 4 - Examine your position on the merit list.

Step 5 - For future reference, download and print the merit list.

As per the latest notice, the university will issue the second merit list on August 25 as well as the merit list for supernumerary seat admissions. On the same day, pre-enrollment registration for the second merit list and supernumerary seats will open. Candidates who have been assigned seats must pay a charge for blocking seats assigned under the second merit list and supernumerary quota until August 28.