JNU PG Second Merit List 2023 to Release Today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will on Friday announce the second merit list for admission to its postgraduate courses. Along with the second merit list, the university will release supernumerary seats for admission. Once the JNU PG second merit list is released, candidates will have the opportunity to check the same through the official websites of JNU at jnuee.jnu.ac.in and jnu.ac.in.

As per the revised tentative schedule released by the university, candidates have the option of pre-enrollment registration and paying the fee after blocking their seats from August 25 to 28. The physical verification of selected candidates for the MA programme in foreign languages will take place on September 1. Additionally, for all the remaining programmes, the physical verification will take place on September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13.

JNU PG SECOND MERIT LIST 2023: STEPS TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link that mentions the JNU PG second merit list.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new site. Now, log in using your credentials, like your application number, password, and captcha.

Step 4: Your JNU PG second merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Carefully check your name on the list.

Step 6: If needed, candidates can download the JNU PG second merit list for admission purposes.