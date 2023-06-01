JNVST 2023: Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result to Release Soon at navodaya.gov.in

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is set to release the results of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for class 6 admission 2023. Students who appeared for the selection test can check their scores and qualifying status on the official website at navodaya.gov.in. The exam for Class 6 admission was conducted on April 29 this year in 649 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNVs) across the country.

Students will be able to download the NVS class 6 selection list from the main site at navodaya.gov.in, once the result is announced. The selection list will mention details like the name of the candidate, roll number, date of birth, gender, category, block code, center code, and area. Every year, about 25 lakh students register for the JNVST Class 6 admission, out of which, only 45,000 candidates are shortlisted.

JNV Class 6 Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the JNVST Class 6 Result 2023 announcement.

Step 3: Click on the link provided for JNVST Class 6 Admission Test 2023.

Step 4: On the new page, enter the required details – Registration Number and Date of Birth correctly on the login window. Then Submit the details.

Step 5: The JNV Class 6 Results 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Review and download the results.

Before the results can be declared, students as well as parents can check the expected NVS Class 6 admission cut-off marks. For general or unreserved category candidates, the expected cut-off is 73 per cent, for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the expected cut-off is 69 per cent, for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, the expected cut-off is 63 per cent and 58 per cent, respectively.

The selection list will be released after considering the reservation criteria. Those from rural areas will have 75 per cent reservation, PwD candidates to have 3 per cent reservation., and female students to have one-third of seats reserved for them.