JNVST 2024: Registration Deadline Extended to August 25 for Admission to Class 6

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has further extended the registration deadline for the Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2024 until August 25. Interested and eligible students have the opportunity to fill out the admission form for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya 2024-25 to secure a spot in class 6 for the upcoming academic session through the official website of NVS, navodaya.gov.in.

The notice on the official website reads, “The last date for submission of online application forms for JNVST-2024 has been further extended up to 25.08.2023."

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has also stated that the window for correcting JNVST 2024 applications will be accessible for two days following the registration deadline. During this period, students can make alterations to fields such as gender, category, area, disability, and exam medium.

Advertisement

JNVST 2024: Documents Needed to Apply

As per the official website, candidates are advised to keep the following scanned copies ready before start filling the application in JPG format only.

— Candidate’s signature. (The size of signature should be between 10-100 kb.)

— Parent’s signature. (Size of parent’s signature should be between 10-100 kb.)

— Candidate’s photograph. (Size of picture should be between 10-100 kb.)

— Certificate signed by parent and candidate and further verified by headmaster. (Size of picture should be between 50-300 kb.)

— Residence certificate of the parent Issued by competent government authority only if candidate does not have Aadhaar Number.

JNVST 2024: How to Apply

Step 1: Navigate to navodaya.gov.in, the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

Advertisement

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link that states ‘NVS class VI registration.’

Step 3: A new window will appear where students will have to register themselves by providing the necessary details.

Step 4: Once the registration is done, fill out the JNVST application form for class 6.

Step 5: Pay the registration fees and cross-check all the details mentioned.