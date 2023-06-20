JNVST 2024 Registration For Class 6 Admissions Begins at navodaya.gov.in, How To Apply

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has begun Class 6 registration for the academic year 2024-25 on the official website, navodaya.gov.in. Students who meet the admission criteria can submit an application for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2024. The deadline for sending in applications for the JNVST 2024 for class 6 admissions is August 10.

The correction window for revising the information provided in the class 6 registration form will be accessible for two days following the last date of submission of the application form.

The JNVST 2024 test for class 6 admissions is scheduled to take place in two stages. The first test will be administered on November 4 at 11:30 AM in the following districts: Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Dibang Valley, and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, Chamba, Kinnaur, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, Darjeeling in West Bengal, and Leh and Kargil in Ladakh. The second test will be carried out in the remaining Indian states on January 20 at 11:30 AM.

NVS Class 6 registration: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates’ admission to class 6 in a JNV is district-specific. An applicant may only apply for admission to JNV in the district in which they are currently enrolled in class V. Only candidates who are legitimate residents of the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has been situated and who are enrolled in class 5 in the same district are eligible to apply for admission.

Candidates must have completed class 5 in 2023–2024 at one of the Government-run or government-recognized schools in the same District.

Candidates who have already passed class 5 before the academic year 2023–2024 are not eligible, nor are repeat applicants. NVS has the authority to compare application data from the prior year(s) to identify repeating prospects. Such candidates will not be permitted to appear for the JNVST 2024 if discovered.

NVS Class 6 registration: How to apply

Step 1: Go to navodaya.gov.in, the official website for the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

Step 2: Select the ‘NVS class 6 registration’ link on the website.

Step 3: Fill out the application form and complete the registration process.

Step 4: Submit the JNVST application form and pay the prescribed application fee.

Step 5: Save a printout of the confirmation page and download it for future records.