JNVST Class 6 Result Declared at navodaya.gov.in, How to Check

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared JNVST Class 6 result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test can check their results through the official site of NVS- navodaya.gov.in.

Students can check JNV Class 6 result 2023 by using roll number and date of birth on the result direct link. The written examination was conducted on April 29, 2023, across the country at various exam centres.

JNVST Class 6 Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on JNVST Class 6 Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where the link for result will be available.

Step 4: Click on the link and enter the required details.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the page.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

75 per cent of the seats will be filled by students selected from rural areas of the district. The remaining 25 per cent seats are open to be filled on merit from both urban and rural area candidates of the district and will be as per the existing reservation criteria.

Only the bonafide resident candidates from the district concerned where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has been located are eligible to apply for admission. The valid residential proof as notified by Govt. of India of the parent of the same district where the candidate has studied class 5th and appeared for the JNVST is to be submitted by the provisionally selected candidate at the time of admission.