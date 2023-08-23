Job Fair To Fill 500 Vacancies In Paytm To Be Held In Gaya On This Date

A job fair for one day is being organised by the Regional Planning Office of Gaya, Bihar on August 24. According to News18 local reports, 500 posts for field sales executives in Paytm are going to be filled. Registration is free of cost for the candidates.

The selection process for the posts is going to be done through interviews. The chosen candidates will be getting an opportunity to work in the Gaya district and will be given a salary ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month. The candidates who wish to participate in the employment camp have to register on the NCS portal.

According to the planning officer, Akriti Kumari the one-day camp will start from 10 am on August 24. The age limit for the candidates is between 18 and 35 and they are required to bring their necessary documents to the Regional Planning Office in Gaya, to participate in the employment camp.