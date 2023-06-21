JoSAA 2023 Counselling Registration Begins At josaa.nic.in, Check Seat Availability for IIT Admissions

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced result 2023 on June 18. This year, a total of 1,89,744 candidates registered for the JEE Advanced 2023 exam, while 1,80,372 appeared for it, and 43,773 students cleared the test. Among the qualified applicants, there are about 7,509 female students.

Those who qualified in the JEE Advanced 2023 exam can register themselves for IIT admission counselling which is being conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The online registration process for JoSAA counselling 2023 began on June 19 and will conclude on June 28. The JoSAA counselling process will lead to admission at centrally-funded technical institutions such as IITs and NITs.

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Here’s How to Apply

Step 1: Go to Joint Seat Allocation Authority’s official website at josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the link that says – “Registration and Choice Filling for JoSAA 2023"

Step 3: On the new window, enter the JEE Mains or JEE Advanced registration details as asked.

Step 4: Fill out the JoSAA counselling form as required.

Step 5: Then upload all the required documents and make the payment, if necessary.

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

It is to be noted that JEE Main successful candidates can apply for admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs) only. While, JEE Advanced qualified students can apply for both IIT and NITs. According to reports, there are a total of 17,485 seats available this year across all 23 IITs, including 1,692 extra seats for female applicants.

IIT Seat Availability 2023-24: Complete List

1.IIT Madras: 1,134

2.IIT Delhi: 1,209

3.IIT Bombay: 1,356

4.IIT Kanpur: 1,210

5.IIT Kharagpur: 1,869

6.IIT Roorkee: 1,353

7.IIT Guwahati: 952

8.IIT Hyderabad: 595

9.IIT BHU Varanasi: 1,589

10.IIT ISM Dhanbad: 1,125

11.IIT Indore: 480

12.IIT Ropar: 430

13.IIT Mandi: 520

14.IIT Gandhinagar: 370

15.IIT Jodhpur: 550

16.IIT Patna: 733

17.IIT Bhubaneshwar: 476

18.IIT Tirupati: 244

19.IIT Palakkad: 200

20.IIT Jammu: 280

21.IIT Dharwad: 310

22.IIT Bhilai: 243

23.IIT Goa: 157