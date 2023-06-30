JoSAA 2023 Seat Allotment Results For Round 1 Declared at josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2023 will release the result for the first round of seat allocation today, June 30. Applicants who cleared the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2023 and had registered for admission to engineering colleges across India including IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutes can check their results at josaa.nic.in.

The online reporting of candidates for round one will be conducted from today and end on July 4, 2023. The deadline to respond to any queries is till July 5, 2023. Applicants are advised to follow below mentioned method to book seats for round one seat allotment.

JoSAA counselling first allotment list: How to book seat

Step 1: Visit the official website of JoSAA, josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using required credentials

Step 4: Accept or reject the seat

Step 5. Upload documents

Step 6. Pay the fees to confirm the seat

JoSAA counselling first allotment list: List of documents

—Three passport size photographs, similar to the one used for JEE Main registration

— Scanned copy of the signature

— Class 10 mark sheet to be treated as age proof

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Government-issued photo id proof like a voter, Aadhar Card

— Caste certificate, if applicable

— JEE Main scorecard

— JEE Main admit card

— JEE Advanced admit card

— JEE Advanced result

On July 6, the second round’s seat allocation list will be released, followed by the third and fourth rounds on July 12 and July 16, and the fifth and sixth rounds on July 21 and July 26, respectively.

On June 18, this year’s JEE Advanced results were released, and on June 19, candidates could begin registering for academic programmes funded by the JoSAA by filling out their choices. Admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and numerous other institutions are handled through the JoSAA counselling process.