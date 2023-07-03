JoSAA Counselling 2023: Cut Off For Round One Released At josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the cut off for the round one on its official portal, josaa.nic.in. The authority releases the cutoff scores following each round of JoSAA counselling. The authority’s JoSAA cutoff is used to determine rankings for students who passed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. Students can apply for admission to other government-funded universities as well as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) through this exam.

The JoSAA counselling allotment list is based on the JEE Advanced score 2023, the choices opted for, and the availability of seats. The JoSAA round 2 seat allocation for 2023 will be made available to the public on July 6. Students may withdraw from the round 2 seat allocation process from July 7 through July 11. The results of round 3 of the allocation process will subsequently be made public on July 12.

JOSAA COUNSELLING 2023: DOCUMENTS NEEDED

Here’s the list of documents that the candidates must keep handy before proceeding to the JOSAA 2021 counselling registration

— Three Passport size photograph, similar to the one used for JEE Main registration

— Scanned copy of the signature

— Class 10 mark sheet to be treated as age proof

— Class 12 mark sheet

— A valid photo id card like Aadhar Card

— Category/caste certificate, only if applicable

— JEE Main Score Card

— JEE Main Admit Card

— JEE Advance Admit Card

— JEE Advance Result Card